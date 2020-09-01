Lawns can be an integral part of our landscape, but they also take a certain amount of resources to maintain a degree of acceptability. Some of us want a turf that is drought tolerant, requires less labor and has low fertilizer requirements. Bahia grass tends to fit this bill. While there is no "perfect" grass, Bahia grass is worth looking into.
As I mentioned above, there is no such thing as a “perfect” grass as they all have their advantages and disadvantages. Let me highlight some of the disadvantages of using Bahia grass for a lawn and get them out of the way. Bahia grass has some very obvious seed heads that stick up like a sore thumb and must be mowed regularly. These seedheads (and grass blades) are also very tough and more difficult to cut than other grass species. Bahia grass also does not like shade, foot traffic or salt water. The blades of Bahia grass can yellow due to iron deficiencies in high pH soils. This grass also has an open growth habit that makes it more easily invaded by weeds.
If you can look past these problems, Bahia grass has some very desirable qualities. It is very drought resistant due to its deep root system. This is an important feature in areas that are not irrigated and also reduces the need for using this important resource. Hand-in-hand, Bahia grass does very well in our sandy, nutrient-poor soils and doesn't really need too much supplemental fertilizer in comparison with other turf types. It is also easily established via seed or sod and is readily available. Disease problems are few with this grass and mole crickets, their main insect pest, can be successfully managed.
When in the market for Bahia grass, the cultivar ‘Argentine’ offers dense growth and a dark green color which makes it an acceptable home turf type. Another cultivar, ‘Pensacola’, has an extensive root system, but is better used in roadside plantings. As mentioned before, seed and sod are good methods to establish Bahia grass. Establish this grass in spring or early summer for best results. If seed is used make sure that it has been scarified. Scarified seed has been treated to thin the seed coat which helps it germinate quicker. General fertilizer recommendations range from one to four pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet per year on established lawns. Yellowing because of iron deficiencies can be overcome by using a fertilizer that contains iron or simply applying iron in a soluble form as directed on the label. As mentioned earlier, iron deficiency can be linked to soils that are highly alkaline.
Mow your Bahia grass at a height of three to four inches every seven to fourteen days. Proper mowing heights will encourage deep rooting and drought tolerance. Don't over water Bahia grass. Other than during establishment, our rainy season will take care of most of the watering. Look to provide Bahia grass with one-half to three-quarters of an inch per application, keeping in mind local water restrictions. During our dry season, Bahia grass will often go dormant and turn brown. It will quickly recover once rain or irrigation returns. The recovery of the Bahia is amazing - a little rain and the brown goes to green in a very short period of time!
Weed control involving herbicides must be carefully determined making sure to identify the weed and read the pesticide label to confirm (and reconfirm) that the material can be used on Bahia grass and will of course work on the particular weed. Mole crickets will tend to be the main insect pest and can be managed by monitoring populations and using a recommended insecticide when warranted. Dollar spot is a common disease on this turfgrass. Damage from this disease can be masked with proper nutrient applications. Nematodes are not typically a problem with Bahia grass as its deep-rooted nature can tolerate attacks for the most part.
Again, Bahia grass is not perfect, but in our area of limited turf choices, this grass has some favorable characteristics that may fit the needs in your landscape. It is a tough grass that can take our climate and especially our periodic droughty conditions.
For more information on all types of lawn issues, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/. Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.