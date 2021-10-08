The dwarf variegated screw pine

The dwarf variegated screw pine offers color in your yard.

A couple of years ago I wrote an article on the screw pine. Its screw-like growth pattern and spiny foliage make it look like a giant pineapple. But there is another species that is becoming popular and more common in our area, a dwarf species that is both manageable and colorful – a dwarf variegated screw pine.

Locally, while we most normally see the larger Pandanus utilis, growing upwards to 30-feet tall, with powerful-looking stilt-like brace roots, the plant of interest today is another Pandanus species — probably either Pandanus baptistii, Pandanus veitchii, or Pandanus sanderi. Just to keep it easy, we’ll call it the dwarf variegated screw pine. Even as a relative dwarf, this plant grows slowly to 7- to 8-feet tall with yellow and green striped, strap-like leaves. The leaf margins of the one I have do not have any sharp marginal serrations — essentially spine-free — which can make some other Pandanus species a menace to passersby. Often used as front yard accent plant, dwarf variegated screw pines do best in full sun to part shade in well-drained soil. Screw-pines do appreciate well-watered conditions, but can be considered moderately drought-tolerant once established. Salt-tolerance is another good feature of this plant in consideration of its adaptation to coastal plantings.

The dwarf variegated screw-pine is not very fast growing and can be kept in a large container or planter for some time. This may be helpful in cooler zones where a freeze or frost may threaten, and a container can be moved to a covered location. A Hardiness Zone of 10 or better is required to keep this screw pine happy. At some point in the future, it will eventually develop the classic stilt-like roots at which time it may need to be installed into your landscape.

I picked up my dwarf variegated screw pine at a Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale a year ago. It had been started as a sucker division or from a large cutting, so propagation is a relatively easy task. Otherwise, I do see specimens for sale at local garden centers on occasion, and definitely see them popping up in numerous local landscapes providing a truly eye-catching new look. You will not be able to mistake this plant for anything else — keep your eye out for this treasure.

For more information on all types of exotic plants suitable for growing in our area, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.

Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

