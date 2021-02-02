I will tell you honestly that it’s a great feeling to punch out on your very last day of work and start living that long-awaited period known as retirement. That was me, a dozen years ago, and I have no regrets. I named my new realm PJville — no agenda, nowhere to be, nothing to do, no reason to get dressed, and nobody to supervise me. Well, not until my wife recently retired.
She hung up her keys on New Years Eve, 2020, just like I did in 2008. I had a good run, but my 12-year pajama party is pretty much in my rear view mirror now. Between us, we gave the state of Florida 79 years of our lives. That didn’t leave much for us, so I reckon that’s enough.
I tried to warn her. You’ll get bored, I said. You’ll miss your coworkers. You’ll be wondering what day of the week it is. You’ll get tired of putting up with me all day. It was worth a shot.
It did take awhile for her to quit getting up at 5:30 in the morning, like she’d done forever. She’d hit the ground running, and attack this project or that project, driven by the instinct that even without a job to go to, she absolutely had to accomplish something every day. Seems she’s not catching on as fast as I did, but there’s hope for her.
She did admit that sometimes she has to stop and think about what day of the week it is, so she’s showing some progress. Trouble is, with her being retired now, it’s affecting my non-busy routine and I’m slipping a little. So now I catch myself wondering what day it is as well. This is Wednesday, right?
Just last week we dug leftovers out of the fridge and ate lunch. Then I looked at her and said, “Well, so much for the highlight of the day!” Her expression looked like she believed me for a second there. But in the time she’s been retired, she’s found the real highlight of the day — napping on the couch. Then if I get one, it’s after she’s had hers, to provide me with some respite from whatever domestic aspirations might have inspired her that might include me.
She’s learning that the thrill is gone when it comes to that exciting workforce phrase, “TGIF!” Now, every day is Friday, if she wants it to be. Giving that up isn’t so bad, because I discovered right fast that you make peace with Monday mornings, when everyone else is grumbling and griping, and going to work. Good trade, I say.
I get chided a lot by folks who declare that she must be running me ragged with a “honey do” list. Honestly, that hasn’t happened. Yet. But I do get nervous every time I see her making out a grocery list, wondering if it’s a heap of chores instead. She has tackled a few projects already, and I let her. Who am I to get in the way of all that energetic ambition?
She makes up the bed as soon as she’s done with breakfast. When she was working, I’d make it up. Once in a blue moon it was in the morning, sometimes early afternoon, and pretty often it was five minutes before I’d see her car roll up. I agree with those who say, why should I make it up, when I’ll be getting right back into it tonight? The pillows are still a bit confused, wondering why they’re being tossed around so early each day.
Our dog, Woolly Willy Wilson the Wonder Whelp and Wee Wookiee, suffers from some puzzlement as well. He gets that “what’s she doing home?” look sometimes, having been used to only me being home for a dozen years now. But he’s not complaining, as she takes him for walks like I used to, and he gets to mark his territory for blocks around and sniff something every three feet of the way.
I’m no conspiracy theory person, but Big Brother is real and he’s listening to us through our phones, the TV, and probably the coffee pot, too. Ever since she retired we’ve been getting mail about Medicare. The phone has been ringing more often, too, with Medicare offers. Now when we sit down to supper and turn the TV on, every other commercial is about Medicare. The worst one features that chump Joe Namath, who I’m still ticked off with over Super Bowl III!
I highly recommend retirement for anybody who can get it. Just know that to make it work, you should pace yourself. Stuff that needs doing will be there when you get to it. Stay in your PJs all day if you want. Save wear and tear on your clothes. And you can even go shopping at Walmart in your PJs without getting too much attention.
We’re faring as sumptuously as we can here in PJville, though my wife is still adjusting and staying somewhat busy. So if somebody knocks on your door and asks if they can help you with your chores, she’s run out of stuff to do and that’ll be her — my retiree at large.
