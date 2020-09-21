How many of you knew that Grandparents Day was September 13? It nearly snuck past me this time, but I caught it the day before and we had four of our six grandchildren here for Sunday dinner. So, how is it celebrated?
You’d think that something sounding so wonderful and right would’ve been around for a couple hundred years, but guess what? The first one celebrated nationally was on September 10, 1979. I have two children who are older than that holiday! My wife and I became grandparents the year we both turned 43, which really makes me feel old now.
As far as being a grandparent, how does one go about preparing for it? Children don’t come with a handbook, nor do grandchildren, so it’s pretty much always been a trial-and-error and make-it-up-as-you-go-along venture. As if adulting and marriage aren’t confusing enough as it is, right?
One take on being a grandparent would be to remember all the cool and fun stuff you can about your own grandparents, and then recreate all that, as though you came up with it yourself. I’ll admit, that’s a great idea, unless you’re like me, and the experiences were minimal. My dad’s dad died before I was born, and both my mom’s parents were nearly gone when I was little, so my memories of them are little to none. Memories of my one grandmother who lived until I was 25 were that she cooked a lot, canned vegetables and jelly, played the piano, and wrung chickens’ necks with a vengeance — none of which I do, so my batting average was zero when it came to experience.
Luckily, we can use memories of our own parents as a Plan B. I’m very appreciative of that, but I really do wish I’d been able to be a little boy who interacted with all his grandparents. But first things first. What do your grandchildren call you?
I was determined to be known as “Grandpa,” and spent forever trying to get my non-verbal first grandson to make the “G” sound so I could teach him the rest of the word. Never happened. Next thing I knew, I was “Papa.” And now that I think of it, I think he knew best. There’s no shortage of what you might be called as a grandfather or grandmother — there’s Paw-Paw and Maw-Maw, Grandpa and Grandma, Pee-Paw and Me-Maw, and the list goes on. Say what you want, like I did, but you’ll answer to whatever name they hang on you!
I’d exhaust all the kid games and goofy imaginative stuff that I could think of as a new grandfather, and just about the time I thought I was off the hook, along would come another little one, and it was back to the drawing board. No complaints from me, though, as all that actually made me feel a lot younger, using energy and imagination that I thought had left me long ago.
You can only get away with the Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, and Bogeyman thing for so long, and when they finally give you “the look,” and you know that they know that you really can’t do magic, and that you’re no longer ten feet tall and bulletproof. Ah, the sudden sadden of reality must rob each child of their innocence someday, and you begin to feel as old as a grandparent because, well, you are one.
If you’re fortunate enough to still have small grandchildren, make all the memories you can with them. Not for yourself, but for them to keep when you’re gone. And if you’re lucky, they’ll pass a little bit of you along to their own grandchildren someday.
And if you’re very fortunate and still have your own grandparents, find some time to be with them and learn what you can from them about life, about what’s important, and even your family history.
They’ll be very glad you asked. And the day will come, when you’ll be glad, too.
