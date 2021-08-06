The "summer snapdragon," better known as Angelonia, is a great summer flower that grows from 1- to 3-feet tall and produces almost 1-inch wide white, blue and white, and pink flowers arranged on narrow, 8-inch spikes. While true snapdragons grow best in our cooler winter weather, Angelonia is the real deal – a warm-weather, drought-tolerant plant that does well in the landscape, in containers, and as a cut flower.
Angelonia are especially nice when used on the edge of a border. Available in many garden centers, Angelonia is a good bedding plant to use at this time of year.
Native to Mexico and the West Indies, Angelonia is a member of the figwort family. The foliage of the Angelonia is glossy green to a gray-green color covered in minute hairs. While grown as an annual, this plant can sometimes winter over as a perennial in our hardiness zone.
Plant Angelonia in a full sun, well-drained, moderate to dry location. Place plants from 12-16 inches apart in beds for mass planting. Expect at least six weeks of bloom in a typical season. One method to extend the bloom and rejuvenate plant vigor is to actually shear plants back 50% at mid-season, which will initiate a rebloom in about two to three weeks.
There are a number of non-patented Angelonia cultivars including Alba with white flowers, Blue Pacifica with white and blue toned flowers, and Pandiana which is pink with silver leaves. In 1998 the Florida Nursery Growers & Landscape Association named the Angelonia cultivar, Hilo Princess a “Plant of the Year.”
There are also a number of patented Angelonia available often offering larger plants, different colors and more vigorous growth. For instance, the patented Ball AngelMist series comes in six colors from deep plum to lavender. Angelface Blue is a cultivar that has done well in field tests here in Florida. Keep in mind that patented plants cannot be propagated commercially without a license from the patent holder.
One interesting final note on Angelonia is their smell. When crushed, the leaves smell to some people just like grape soda. Angelonia is Florida-Friendly Landscaping approved, is not considered invasive, takes the heat and still gives a show – all great characteristics.
For more information on all types of flowering plants for your garden suitable for our area, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
