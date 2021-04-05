“Woke” used to have but one definition, as far as I remember, and that was to not be asleep. These days, it is a popular term meaning that one is aware of certain social issues. I’m all for being informed, and for taking notice of what needs noticing and commenting on. That being said, I’m woke.
I’m woke to the fact that social media plays a big part in creating an antisocial environment, even between family and friends.
I’m woke to the fact that even the experts have something to hide. Trust issues, anyone?
I’m woke to the fact that the older you get, the more Medicare commercials are sent to your TV.
I’m woke to the fact that for each and every new drug, there’s a laundry list of side effects that would have me taking even more pills, just to combat whatever ailed me in the first place.
I’m woke to the fact that privacy is a high price to pay for advancing technology, and the payment is always increasing.
I’m woke to the fact that the more important the dummy, the more dangerous the ventriloquist is.
I’m woke to the fact that some will trample your heritage and beliefs in order to plant their own flags.
I’m woke to the fact that every day can be Christmas if you’re addicted to shopping on Amazon.
I’m woke to the fact that the tail that’s trying to wag the dog is the end that the stench is coming from.
I’m woke to the fact that nobody wants to extend their vehicle’s warranty. Ever.
I’m woke to the fact that ammunition is about as scarce as common sense.
I’m woke to the fact that ignoring what’s wrong will never make it right.
I’m woke to the fact that those who will smear what’s written clearly in black and white to make it gray must suffer from a lack of their own gray matter.
I’m woke to the fact that if you keep pushing someone’s buttons long enough, you’ll find the wrong one.
I’m woke to the fact that the greater good is less important with each new generation.
I’m woke to the fact that you can’t pretend hard enough to make others believe in what they know is wrong.
I’m woke to the fact that evil can not only be financed, but ignored and even glorified.
I’m woke to the fact that being offended isn’t cured with hysteria, nor cause for the system to be overhauled by those who cry the loudest.
I’m woke to the fact that cable and satellite bills experience growth spurts for no apparent reason.
I’m woke to the fact that truth is often sacrificed at the expense of personal and political agendas that demand pacification.
I’m so woke that I suffer from social insomnia, as we all should. So, how about it — you woke yet?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.