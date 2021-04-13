Good day to all. The Hibiscus Festival is back at Gilchrist Park April 30, May 1 and May 2. Hope to see you there.
Did you know it took 34 years and considerable effort to convince Florida’s Legislature that Charlotte County’s creation was appropriate? Good opportunities to pull it off had come in 1895 when Albert Gilchrist was first elected to the Florida Legislature, and in 1906 when Herald publisher A.P. Jordan ran for the state house, but both failed.
So, in 1907, it was more specifically proposed that two new counties be created from portions of DeSoto, with one county seat in Punta Gorda and the other in Wauchula, but that also went nowhere. Over succeeding years, division remained a major campaign issue in DeSoto County state house and senate races. A major campaign was launched by The Herald in 1913 when local farmer, F. M. Cooper was elected state senator. However, W. C. Langford, opposing division, was elected state representative. Cooper was successful getting a bill creating the new county of Trabue through the senate, but it failed in the house by one vote. It happened again in 1915 and then Cooper was defeated in 1917.
Frustrated, those seeking division altered their strategy a bit by seeking creation of three new counties rather than two, hoping to increase their base of support against the “Arcadia courthouse gang.” Still unsuccessful the next few years, a strong push for creation of four new counties occurred leading up to the 1920 legislative session.
Finally feeling the pressure, Arcadia politicians agreed to allow a referendum. Division of DeSoto into five counties passed by a large majority and supporters were elected to both the house and senate. In addition, it was agreed to name one new county after the governor, Cary A. Hardee, to assure his support. Division was approved by both houses on April 20, 1921, and signed by Gov. Hardee two days later, with an effective date of April 23. Finally, after 34 hard fought years, the folks around Charlotte Harbor had their own county. Next came the question, what do we name it?
In seeking a name, it was agreed people living here should decide and suggestions were sought. Some of the more than 70 names offered for the new county were Punta Gorda, Pineapple, Harbor, Avocado, Beulah, Tarpon, Tourist, and one of my favorites, Mullet. Although Jordan’s newspaper liked Fruitland best, “Charlotte” was chosen by 63% of the voters. The selection was more than likely influenced by Charlotte Harbor, the body of water named in the late 1770s by Dutch navigator Bernard Roman in honor of King George III’s wife, Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, a small duchy in northern Germany. Charlotte joined Glades, Highlands and Hardee as one of four new Florida counties. So, one week from Friday, Happy birthday, Charlotte County! Now, a county seat was needed.
On June, 20, 1922, a special election was held for that purpose and any locality could be written in on the ballot. Punta Gorda was chosen by 79% of those voting and the Charlotte Harbor community, across the river, by 21%. Murdock and the no longer existent sawmill community of Rogers, received one vote each. Charlotte County now had its seat of government: Punta Gorda. It then took several years to raise money for a courthouse at the corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue, which was dedicated on March 20, 1928. The total cost: $200,000.
Check out the yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks,” that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corporation brochure promoting Port Charlotte, is at Port Charlotte Beach. The third is at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion. The fourth will be dedicated April 28 at Tringali Park, featuring Buchan’s Landing in Englewood.
“Did You Know” appears, typically, every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit Charlotte County Historical Center Society on-line, or call 941-613-3228 for more information.
