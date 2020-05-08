Where would we be without mothers? Well, obviously we wouldn't even "be," much less be someplace. Therefore, mothers are necessary, and for more reasons than you can name or even imagine.
I hope all you moms out there had a great Mothers Day and were got the royal treatment that you're certainly deserving of. And I hope all the moms who have gone on before were remembered with love. But just what is a mother?
Mothers are those special ladies who win your heart from the day you are born. They hold you and nurse you, enveloping you in their unconditional love. You are their world.
Mothers accept that as a newborn, you are a helpless creature. This automatically nominates them to be the one changing your messy diapers, powdering your bottom, bathing you and enduring the upchucked strained prunes dribbling down their backs as they burp you.
Mothers love to dress us up as children and show us off in church and at the grocery store. They sing songs to us that their mothers sang to them, read to us, tuck us in and protect us from scary things that go bump in the night. And they sometimes fetch us a drink of water in the middle of the night after a bad dream.
Mothers take us to school the first day and when we're reluctant to let go of their hand, tell us that we'll like the other children and even that teacher who seems very strange and tall to us. We don't figure it out until later, but they didn't want to turn loose of our hands either, and probably cried too, when they were out of our sight.
Mothers can do magic. With a quick smile and their amazing imaginations, they can make Halloween and Christmas play costumes from just about any old thing lying around the house. They have superpowers too, being able to see out of the back of their heads, make a scraped knee feel better with a kiss, and replace a doll's leg or head when it pops off. And they can kill big ugly spiders that invade your bedroom as well.
Mothers can cook the best meals, even better than grandmothers, and that's going some. They let you help them with the cooking when you are old enough and usually remember to let you lick the frosting from the beaters off the mixer when making cakes. And they turn the refrigerator into an art show just for you, displaying homemade cards and finger paintings. They don't even mind when you color outside the lines either.
Mothers drive you all the places you need to go, including to music lessons that you like about as much as when she takes you to the dentist, and to little league practice and birthday parties for your friends. They have a good sense of direction, unlike some dads, and even stop to ask for directions sometimes.
Mothers like Mother's Day presents and cards, whether store-bought or handmade, and often keep them long after you've forgotten what you even gave them. They also like it when you help out with the chores and when you get along well with your brothers and sisters. And once in awhile, they'll let you keep a dog or cat that has followed you home.
Mothers put on brave smiles when the time comes for you to go out on that first date or when they attend your high school graduation. They are very happy and proud for you, and wondering how you grew up so fast, probably attribute to the fact that they were so busy being "mom" that they didn't have time to notice. Weddings can make them cry pretty easily, but that's okay. It's another time when they are letting go of your hand so you can step across the next threshold of your life.
Mothers hope for visits from you once you get out on your own, and are always ready to spoil their grandchildren. When their phone rings, they always hope it's you, hoping that it's you, rather than one a solicitor. Your voice will always be sweet music to their ears.
Mothers like to be remembered year-round, not just on Mother's Day. They have lots of stories to tell and generally love doing so. Often, they get a sweet expression on their face when recounting the day you were born, and don't mind telling it again and again.
That's the thing with mothers; they can be so consistent. They still remember and know how to cook your favorite meal, still care about you and cry over you, and might even still let you lick the cake frosting off their spoon.
Just as mothers sometimes don't notice us growing up, we often don't notice them growing older. The gray hair sneaks in a strand at a time, and a wrinkle or two finds its way to their sweet faces. I've been told that wrinkles come from where the smiles were, and I believe that.
The day eventually comes when we have to turn loose of their hand, but what love and memories they leave behind in their stead for us to hold tightly to. May God bless our mothers, those who are still with us, and those whose precious hands He now holds.
