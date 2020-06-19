There used to be an old saying floating around in conversation many years ago that basically proclaimed, "You are what you eat." I don't recall if experts ever proved this to be true, unless cannibals were involved in the test study, but it was an interesting topic for awhile. I think more of us can relate to having eaten something unusual at some point in our lifetime.
For instance, one time my wife was in the middle of making spaghetti and realized she had no hamburger or sausage for the sauce. What did she do? She improvised by mustering a pack of gizzards into service to stand in for the missing meat. I will readily attest that it worked, and also that those were the chewiest meatballs. Ever.
I know a guy who ate a blowfly one time. Not that it was planned, mind you. He was at a friend's house and they were outside having some pumpkin pie. Well, he opened wide to guide his forkful of pumpkin pie into his gaping mouth, and out of nowhere comes this big ol' shiny green blowfly, who sailed right on inside like he was looking for a place to hide. By the time the hapless guy who was enjoying his pie realized what had happened, the fly was partially down his throat. No word on if they guy ever ate pumpkin pie again, but I bet I know what he thinks about when he hears anybody mention shoo-fly pie.
About the strangest thing I've ever eaten was armadillo. It was on a camping trip and my buddy Bruce had killed and cleaned it, and it wound up on the campfire grill. They sort of resemble little pigs once the shell and all that fat that acts as a shock absorber underneath it was removed. I will attest that it was enjoyable. But then again, everything tastes good when cooked in the woods. And no, it didn't taste like chicken.
My wife loves to eat pickled pigs' feet. Those gnarly things come in clear jars and look like something you'd see in the science lab at school. Eating them is just not strange to me, it's downright nasty. For the record, I have never tried them. And also for the record, that ain't likely to happen in this lifetime, nor the next. You should hear her smackin' her lips while she's gnawing on one. I refer to her as a "hoof nibbler" when she does that, and she needn't think about smoochin' on me anytime soon afterwards!
I went in a restaurant once and ordered a GLT. When the waitress raised an eyebrow and cocked her head, I informed her that I wanted a gizzard, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. I knew their gizzards were good already, so what could go wrong? It was a little chewier than a BLT, but was mighty fine, nonetheless.
If you like grilled cheese sandwiches, put a slice of tomato inside and grill it that way. Or a slice of pineapple, for something more exotic. Want to really dress up your BLTs? Next time, substitute a slice of fried green tomato, instead of the raw one. You can thank me later.
How do you flavor your greens? The weirdest story I know about that was accidental. Do you know how some folks wash their greens in the washing machine? And do you know how sometimes an article of clothing hides in the machine (especially those wily socks that love to ditch their partners)? Anyhow, some cousins of mine were having supper one night and sure enough, somebody was getting a second helping of greens, and there was this long black thing hanging on the spoon that didn't resemble any kind of seasoning meat they'd ever seen. Luckily, they had a great sense of humor, and the sock was clean. Also, luckily, it wasn't somebody's underwear!
The weirdest thing I've eaten lately was inspired by a photo I saw on Facebook, of a banana sandwich, made with a hot dog bun, and with peanut butter and jelly. I do like a good challenge now and then, so one day I fixed myself one, and being a fan of that king of meats known as bacon, I fried a long strip and tucked it right in with the rest of the stuff. Nobody would believe me, I thought, so I decided to video it, using my laptop. I explained what it was, and took a big ol' bite, and then chewed for awhile on that bite, before proclaiming it edible and unique. I got a ton of responses on Facebook from some who thought I was whacked, some who were grossed out, and a couple who even tried it themselves and liked it.
So think back on the strangest thing you've ever eaten, and if you're one who's always played it safe, take a walk on the wild side and surprise your taste buds. As for me, next time I will up my game with the banana sandwich by introducing a new element. And yes, of course, it's gizzards!
