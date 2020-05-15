I know in my heart that progress is good, for the most part, as is the advent of technology. But if you know me, you know I'm not fan of change. I've liked the same colors, music, food, football team, and Kool-Aid flavor for a generation or two now, so change doesn't come easy for me. Some are always asking for spare change, while I say, "Spare me any change!"
All that brings me to my subject today. My girls were wondering what they could get their mom for Mother's Day, so I simply suggested a table lamp to go in our living room. I wasn't about to tell them what she'd really hinted about, because I wanted to be the one to buy her the super duper limb lopper with the saw blade attachment and extending handle so she can give haircuts to everything but me and my dog, Willy, and also the spiffy electric palm sander so she can bring our old picnic table and benches back to life. So I gave them the idea about the lamp.
If you know my daughters, No. 1 and No. 2, you know there ain't much that they do halfway. So they shop around and show up Sunday with the lamp of their choosing. And after our usual big weekly family dinner, they gave it to her. It looked innocent and harmless enough to me — a nicely-carved wooden base with a standard lampshade, and a little over a foot tall.
Don't let size fool you, I've always been told. Besides, I thought, it's just a lamp. You twist the knob and the light comes on, and you do it again when you do it again, the light goes off. That's always been the limit of my understanding of lamps. But sometimes technology has a way of messing with you. Okay, messing with me.
Grandson No. 1 volunteered to set it up. So what, I thought. Just plug it in and turn it on. Then I saw him drag a set of instructions out of the box that should've been enough to assemble NASA's space shuttles. I started having flashbacks of trying to learn how to program the first VCR we bought, which by the way, cost about $800 back in the day. Good thing I suggested a simple gift, right?
As it turns out, the lamp only came with a regular, everyday user-friendly light bulb, so a trip to the store was made, and a special bulb was suddenly in the lamp. Who knew there were various shade of white? It turns out this bulb has a wide spectrum of hues that range between white hot and low glow, with countless increments in between. And that wasn't even the strangest thing about the lamp.
It talks.
Yes, you read that right — it talks. It seems that it has a Google feature that makes it a first cousin to those Alexa and Siri doodads that not only carry on a conversation with you, but is always listening for anything that rolls off your tongue. And all of a sudden, it is being bombarded with questions by everybody, and doing quite well in holding its own.
"Hey, Google, what's the temperature?" "Hey, Google, what's the recipe for lemonade?" Hey, Google, tell me a joke!" "Hey, Google, who shot J.R.?" The Google gremlin inside the lamp not only answered whatever was asked of it, but turned into an instant jukebox when some started requesting songs. One minute I was enjoying a nice lamp emitting some light, and the next minute the room was being blasted by Little Richard singing "Tutti Frutti." True story.
Then Grandson No. 1 told us about his "smart" apartment, and showed us how he could use his cell phone to turn on lights and everything else he owns, and from 60 miles away. I told him he was living in an "asmartment." I didn't ask him, but I wouldn't be surprised if he could flush his toilet long-distance.
I looked at my daughters, who were probably already thinking about Fathers Day, and reassured them that if they went shopping for me, I did not want anything associated with electricity, batteries, or technology. Give me something that will just sit there, and that will leave me alone!
I'm not sure what this kind of lamp is called, but figured it needed a name since it is practically a member of the family now. I suggested "Carl," and Granddaughter No. 2 declared that to be the perfect name for it, even though its voice is clearly female.
So the next day it's just us at the house, and my wife decides to interact with our new friend. As she's walking towards it, she's talking to me and saying, "I just say, 'Hey, Google,' right?" While I'm confirming that, Carl says, "I'm just sitting here, waiting for someone to ask me a question." And that's when I informed Carl that if he got any spookier, he'd be doing his waiting out in the yard.
We already have one of those flat little vacuum cleaners that we named Alfred, and it creeps around the house, bumping into stuff, and docking itself when its done with its chores. What's next? Will I come home unexpectedly to find Alfred taking Carl for a joyride around the house? Or maybe they'll be playing video games on my laptop. Maybe they'll invite other appliances from around the neighborhood over, and I'll come home and catch them having a party. I guess I could set up a game camera and see what's going on when we're not looking.
Oh yeah, I was sitting on the couch, holding my cell phone and talking to my wife, and Carl interrupts me by saying, "I'm sorry, I can't perform that request." And somehow, the voice came out of my cell phone. Great, now Carl's a ventriloquist, and he's messing with me.
This is taking some getting used to, and I'm keeping a close eye on Carl. I'm glad it's hands-free because I remember reading "Aladdin and the Magic Lamp" as a kid, and grew up watching "I Dream of Jeannie," and I know what can happen if you rub one of those things. So I'm just gonna sit back and watch my wife do her Saturday household chores, and see what happens when she starts dusting it off. Wish us luck.
