I was sitting around the other day, enjoying a nice cup of coffee, and started wondering. When was it that I actually started drinking that stuff? A million cups ago, and it must’ve been when I was in grade school.
My earliest memories of java are of old silver percolators with little glass tops that the coffee bubbled up into. It was brewed when the bubbling stopped. I recall my granny dropping saccharin pills into hers and then pouring it into a saucer to blow on it so she could cool it off. That looked good and I wanted in on it. I eventually got into it by spending time with my dad aboard the Coast Guard buoy tenders he ran when I was little, wanting to drink it like him and the rest of the men on board. It was a “grown-up thing.”
Of course, my way of drinking it then was with three heaping spoons of sugar and a healthy dash of evaporated milk — sweet enough to eat on pancakes. I don’t recall if I could even taste the coffee then, what little there was room for in my cup, but it was good to the last syrupy drop.
You have to admit, there aren’t many smells more wonderful than freshly ground coffee beans, opening a can of it, or the aroma of it brewing. We were told as kids that it would stunt our growth and put hair on our chests. Well, in those eons awaiting puberty, stunted growth was worth anything for the chance of sprouting chest hair, so we threw caution to the wind and guzzled it down. Let me rephrase that by saying I only tried guzzling it once, and scalded my tongue, my taste buds, my gullet, and that little thing hanging down in the back of my throat!
Camp coffee was something else. My dad and assorted uncles would take me and some cousins camping and they’d boil the stuff in a pot on the fire. Instant coffee was for wimps. And we were sure the instant stuff wouldn’t provide chest hair either. They’d get the water to a rolling boil, and then dump in a good dash of grounds, letting that boil briefly. Then they’d add a cup of cold water, which settled the grounds to the bottom and allowed it to cook a little slower. Of course we always wound up with some grounds in our cups and mouths, and now and then an unfortunate wayward bug, but that was all part of the cool grown-up thing. Nowadays, I scoop the coffee into a clean sock, tie a tight knot in it, and toss it into the pot to boil. And yes, I call it “socky” (saki).
I wanted to pass my love for coffee on like a legacy years ago, so I’d put it in Daughter No. 2’s bottle with lots of cream and sugar when she was a baby. Before you ask, no, my wife didn’t know about it. We’d drop the baby off for my mom (who also didn’t know) to baby-sit while we worked, and she could never figure out why she couldn’t get her to take a nap. She still loves it, as do all of her children, so the legacy continues.
I took me awhile to warm up to those single-cup coffee makers, but they have their moments. I avoid those fancy coffee shops where there are a thousand different choices on the menu and none of them are just called coffee. No frappe latte cappuccino whipped cream cinnamon dusted concoction for me, even if it does come with cute, swirly artwork in the foam on top. Just give me some real coffee and take my money already!
Is there life before coffee? Many of us think not. All I know is that I’m not hitting on all cylinders until I’ve had some each morning. And I know that if I try to go a day without it, my head pounds like a jackhammer. Yes, I’m a “caf-fiend.” Just brew me some and nobody gets hurt! Some friends and I started a coffee club called The Brew Crew and we meet every Wednesday and Friday mornings at the deli uptown, where we to solve a few of the world’s problems for a few hours, starting at 8 a.m. Come join us if you like!
One of the things I’ve wondered about coffee over the years is this: if it’s been decaffeinated, can it ever be re-caffeinated? And if there’s no life before coffee, is there coffee after death? Special instructions to my family and friends — make sure you bury me with a coffee mug. One never knows. A little powdered cream and a spoon would be nice, too.
But until then, I’ll keep brewing that stuff, and drinking it with my grandkids, and camping buddies. Yes, life is good. In fact, it’s good to the last drop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.