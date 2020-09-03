As much as I love looking at old family photographs, I have to remind myself of the danger in doing that — being reminded of my nerd-dork-dweeb-goofball days.
I'll admit right up front that yes, I toted a briefcase. And I also wore one of those plastic pocket protecters to save me, in case one of my ink pens turned on me like a mad squid. Thankfully, my eyesight was good, or I probably would've have been wearing glasses taped together in the middle as well.
I don't think people set out to be nerds in life. I believe that's kind of shaped by who you hang out with in school. If you're not a jock, a hoodlum (is that word still used today?), a brain, a rich/entitled brat, or one of the cool ones, you're pretty much pushed down the ranks to the leftovers — the nerds, the outcasts, the invisible, the last to be picked for teams during P.E. And like birds, us nerds of a feather flocked together.
The sad part is that some of us didn't realize we were nerds. We were content to go from class to class like little nerd lemmings, knowing we were different, but assuming that was a good thing. I can't speak for the others who were in my flock, but when that movie "Revenge of the Nerds" came out, I finally felt vindicated.
I'm glad this was before the days of designer jeans and $100 shoes. Each year I got a few pairs of jeans and five matching shirts that only differed in color to go with my penny loafers, white socks and Vitalis-slicked hair. One year I did manage to get some "Hang Ten" shirts with the little footprints on them (remember those?), and thought I had arrived. Trouble is, I don't remember even knowing what "hang ten" meant then.
Remember "fruit loops" on shirts? They were little loops in the near the upper middle of the back of your shirt that cruel classmates loved to hook their index fingers in and snatch off with the cry of, "Fruit loop!" If that happened to you, you may have been part of the nerd crowd too. I see those loops sometimes even now but don't dare wear one for fear of being accosted by the loop snatchers who I'm sure are still lurking around.
While the rest of my classmates were playing sports, starring in class skits, playing pranks on teachers, riding on prom floats, skipping school, and exploding toilets with cherry bombs, I was content to be a spectator. You know how some kids were wallflowers in school? I wasn't even a leaf on a wallflower, nor a stem, nor a root, but possibly a little hair on the root, meandering well below the radar of popularity or even acknowledgement.
I go to class reunions and mostly watch others, just like in junior high and high school. Thankfully, most of the cliques are no longer cliqueing, and I find that amusing. I relive my school days vicariously through their stories from the sidelines just like when it all happened in real time.
Thankfully I don't look much like the nerd of yore in my fading photographs, though I will admit that I do nurture my inner nerd at times. Once in awhile, he still escapes and comes out to play until I chase him down and capture him.
To today's students, my advice is to be true to the truest you that you know how to be. Don't worry about fitting in anywhere - just learn all you can from your school work and even more from the mistakes of others, and you'll turn out just fine.
Funny, but I still have my old briefcase that I carried in high school. It's worn and creaky and ripped here and there, and I'd have tossed it years ago, if it wasn't filled with so many memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.