How about these “Dog Days” of summer? Are you getting asked “Hot enough for ya?” enough to suit you? And as for those bombarding you with that, couldn’t you just stake ‘em out in the hot sun and cut their eyelids off?
We get Dog Days every year, like it or not. This suffocating heat has me wanting to pant like a dog every time I’m forced from my comfort zone (which is any air-conditioned room with the thermostat pulled down low). If you’re like me, you’re tired of hearing about the heat and are ready for somebody to fix it. So instead of dwelling on the heat of Dog Days, we’ll just talk about dogs today.
“Man’s best friend” has been a friend to me for all of my life, as I’ve had at least a dozen that I was very fond of, not to mention that our family used to raise and sell German shepherds. Their unconditional love convinced me long ago that they’re more than pets — they’re family.
Some people get that, but some don’t. You can say, “Ol’ Blue is just like one of the family.” And then some smart-alecky guy will ask, “Oh, really? Which one?” That’s when you sic Ol’ Blue on them and let him get gnawed on until he’s not so funny anymore.
My current version of man’s best friend is Wooly Willy Wilson the Wonder Whelp and Wee Wookiee, who I’ve written about a few times before before. These Dog Days are always rough on him too, so I always get him a summer haircut and he comes home looking all spiffy and neat, sporting a different colored neckerchief each time, and not panting nearly as much.
I get grief from some folks who say I should let Willy be an inside dog. They make some valid points, I suppose, but I’ve never been a critter-in-the-house kind of guy. His job is to guard the yard, day and night, and he can’t very well do that while curled up in the living room watching “Gunsmoke” reruns with me. So he keeps an eyeball peeled on the outside, sort of like Festus being Matt Dillon’s deputy in Dodge City. Now I think I should call my property Dog City.
Willy used to be real good about keeping me protected from the killer squirrels that would sneak down out of the trees and appear to be slowly creeping towards the house every time I turned my head. I never was quite sure what they’re intentions were, but they reminded me of little hairy-tailed ninjas. If not for Willy putting the squelch on the squirrels, they may have taken me out a long time ago.
I do take him for walks once in awhile, and with me on errands in my truck, and he loves to watch the scenery go by with his head stuck out the window and his long tongue trailing behind him. But I do need to teach him about the electric windows, as he puts his paw on the button and catches his own self by the head sometimes.
Don’t worry, I’m not one of those folks who leaves their dog inside a hot vehicle. Instead, I bring his leash and tether him to the trailer hitch when I go inside someplace. And yes, I saw “National Lampoon’s Vacation” too, and I know what you’re thinking, and that ain’t gonna be happening.
He was a stray, and I believe he’s about 11 years old, which translates into 77 years old in dog years. So I reckon that means he caught up with me and passed me over the past two years, and is now my elder. I’m reminded of Tom T. Hall’s classic song, “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine,” and it’s a favorite for sure.
As much as I love my canine companions, I’m thinking Willy will be my forever dog. By that, I want him to be the last in a long line of best friends, so we’re just hanging out and seeing who’s gonna outlive who.
And so we hang out at the house, and he sometimes watches the squirrels, likely wondering if they’re the same ones he never could catch. And we walk to the edge of the yard most evenings and feed corn to the deer that pass by here all the time. He used to be jealous of the attention I’d pay them and would bark a lot, but I think he now knows that nobody can take his place with me.
We’ll live our lives out here, with me giving him late night treats and scratching his belly in the glider on the back porch, getting through Dog Days each summer, and I hope my “dog gone” days will be a long time from now, as I know how much I’d miss my best ol’ four-legged friend.
