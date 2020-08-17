I got a call from my lifelong buddy Buford a few weeks back and he said he had a column idea for me. He asked me if I’d ever thought about how some people are addicted to politics, like they are about other stuff. I raised an eyebrow because I’d never thought about something like that, but was doing so at that moment. And he had a point.
There are those who live and breathe politics. They’re glued to this TV station or that TV station, they’re tuned into favorite radio talk shows that surely have to be the absolute truth, or they bury their noses in daily newspapers. Buford’s right — it’s like a drug to so many, and they simply must feed on it every waking hour.
So many have built their own soapboxes that they climb up on so they can not only regurgitate what they believe they’ve learned, but also to denounce anyone who is not on the same page as they are, politically. If they’re not careful, that soapbox may become a pedestal, and the circles they move in may begin to shrink because they are so rabid about what they think and can’t stop going on and on about it. I’m sure you know somebody like that.
Face it, this country would not be anywhere near as polarized as it is now, were it not for social media. It’s great for folks to feel and be passionate about their beliefs, but the internet has provided sniper nests for one and all to take pot shots at whomever they please. No matter that their weapon of choice — words — are used in everything from delicate disagreements to dirty diatribes, or that their sources of information are often nothing more than clever Facebook memes that were designed for maximum impact. All’s fair in love and war, they say. And some people sure love to go to war.
Gone are the days when America felt that they received fair and balanced news coverage from whichever TV news source they chose. Often, the choice of TV channels was based on which commentator viewers preferred, or because of the tricky reception that was dependent on rooftop antennas that sometimes needed hand-twisting that could take away the static that we called snow. Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, Walter Cronkite, and Paul Harvey — where are they now? Dead and gone, like the trust we once had in them all.
So now we get the news screamed at us from all directions and all sorts of platforms. And most of us are no longer satisfied to be just a recipient on the sidelines. Nosiree. We want to propel ourselves into the media fray with claws extended, teeth gnashing, and slinging our opinions at anybody who will stand still long enough to be a target. We channel surf our TVs and feverishly scroll through social media, in search of fresh ammunition to disperse.
Who knows what leaps and bounds of progress and social harmony that could be made if we’d all stop for a day to focus on what we have in common that we can build on, rather than relishing our differences that we can challenge others with. I don’t think we’ll ever know.
Who knew news could be so addictive? Take the newspaper, for instance. There is an audience for every section of it, whether it be the headlines, sports, crossword puzzles, comics, want ads, arrest reports, news of the weird, opinion columns, horoscopes, or even obituaries. And those devotees simply must have their fix every day.
When I first started writing for the newspaper in 1982 it was driven into my brain that where news is concerned, it is to be written with facts from all sides of the story and that it was up to the reader to make up his/her mind as to how they felt about it. Opinion columns were the exception. Now, with some publications, everything is entitled to an exception, depending on who owns it and works for it. In other words, what they themselves subscribe to. A bit ironic, methinks.
Of course, we are all addicted to something in this life, a vice that works like a vise, squeezing us tighter and tighter. The subject of politics is quite the draw for so many more than it used to be and they’re caught up in the thronging clashes of current social events, each convinced that they’re right in their convictions.
Hmmm... that sort of reminds me of what America is about in the first place — exercising our freedoms. Freedom of speech needn’t be personified as freedom of screech, and we don’t have to make our points with violence towards each other. Everyone has their own things they’re struggling with, so there’s always that.
If it’s politics that you’re addicted to, share your thoughts and feelings without invading the personal space of others, as I’m sure you wouldn’t want them invading yours. Besides, if you get too close to the “enemy,” you might run the risk of getting caught up in their convictions and find that you have more in common with them than you knew. Therefore, maintain your antisocial distancing, and carry on. And thanks, Buford, you’re the best!
