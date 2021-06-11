Hardy hedges with shiny, dark green leaves are sometimes hard to find. Combine this characteristic with ornamental, (inedible) bright red fruit and you get a shrub that is classically beautiful. A shrub that fits this description is the dwarf Burford holly.
Not a native holly, but one that does particularly well in some of our cooler locations, the dwarf Burford holly is a plant that is very adaptable to a number of uses. Originally from Asia, this dark-green dwarf evergreen female plant has the unique ability to produce abundant fruit without pollination – strange, but true.
Very drought tolerant, but only moderately salt tolerate, the dwarf Burford holly makes an excellent shrub in areas designated as hardiness zone 9b away from the coast. Perfect as a hedge, foundation planting, or in containers for decks or patios, this small holly has 2-to 4-inch leaves each tipped with a spine. Not overly prickly, they still could make a bit of a criminal deterrent planted under windows. The dark green leaves help to show off the spring white fragrant flowers which can attract pollinators such as bees. The flowers are followed by fairly large and showy red berries. This holly is self-fertile and does not need a separate male plant. These inedible red berries are long-lasting and attract birds.
As the Burford dwarf holly is a cultivar, look for Burfordii Nana at local garden centers. Dwarf Burford hollies can be kept at 2½- to 3-feet tall with pruning, but are otherwise naturally slow-growing. The regular-sized Burford holly can grow up to 12- to 15-feet tall, so be careful when selecting planting material.
Plant in full sun to part shade in well-drained soil enriched with organic matter. Keep in mind that too much shade will reduce berry production and limit this ornamental feature. Water to get this shrub established, but consider it drought-tolerant thereafter. Once established use an acid-loving plant fertilizer as per label instructions.
The Burford holly is a unique landscaping gem that couples beauty with hardiness and versatility. For more information on all types of evergreens, or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.