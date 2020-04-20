Have you ever seen an 84-year-old Easter bunny with a double-knee replacement hopping around, delivering baskets?
Well, few people have but that’s only because this bunny delivered by automobile, and hopped back into the vehicle before anyone found the basket by their front door.
“I’m still in wonderful shape,” said Marilyn Pinson, the 84-year-old would-be Easter bunny.
I was all set to write about stimulus checks when Pinson called me late last week. She wanted to know if we’d like a picture of her picking up unsold Easter baskets for a cheap price at Walmart. When she told me her idea — and her Easter shenanigans — I just had to change my plan.
And it has nothing to do with the fact Pinson is from West Virginia — she only told me that after we finished our conversation.
Pinson lives in Heritage Oak Park in Port Charlotte (or Murdock to some people). She’s a divorcee who has strong enough beliefs that she attends two churches. She has a lot of compassion for people who can’t get around well or who have health issues. She wanted to make their Easter a little brighter.
So, she made the rounds to pick up baskets, candy and other items and put together 30 baskets in her home. With the help of her driver, Jean Heck, she delivered them anonymously Easter morning.
“Jean stopped the car and I got out, put them by the front door and rang the door bell,” she said. “Then I jumped back in the car before anyone came to the door.”
She said when folks figured out who their Easter bunny was, she got a lot of “thank yous.”
“A couple people called and said they had not had an Easter basket since they were a kid,” she said.
Besides candy, she put toilet paper and paper towels in some baskets. That brought a call from one woman who said her husband put the toilet paper on the internet to sell it.
Pinson is well aware of the concerns over coronavirus so she said she sprayed down the baskets and sterilized her whole house before she assembled the gifts. “And I double wrapped them,” she noted.
And that wasn’t the last of her Easter gifts. With the help of a manager at Walmart, she was able to buy leftover, unsold baskets (the kind that are already prepared and wrapped in cellophane) at a big discount so she could make some other special deliveries.
Friday, she was at it again with driver Jean taking her and about 20 nicely decorated baskets all over Port Charlotte.
“I took them to Edgewater Church where two nice ladies were outside in the heat handing out stuff to people,” she said. “We visited the Post Office, firefighters and doctors, too.”
Pinson said she was thrilled she called the Sun and someone from West Virginia answered the phone. She still travels back to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia most summers and said she went to her granddaughter’s graduation three years ago at (you guessed it) Marshall University.
Pinson’s thoughtfulness and unselfishness are great examples of the kind of people we have in this neck of the woods who make it such a great place to live.
