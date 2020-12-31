SWluketoon010621.jpg

I can't speak for you, but the further 2020 gets in my rear-view mirror, the more relieved I am. Hello, 2021, am I ever glad to see you! So after being on voluntary lock-down for most of last year and spending so much time on Facebook, which was my precious window to the world, I thought it might be fun to give special attention to the folks I saw through that cyber window. I won't name them, but perhaps you know a few of them. Or you may be one or two of them, like I am. Which are you?

1. The Lurker: Never a post from him/her, but you just know they're out there, watching.

2. The Happy Hyena: Types "LOL" and "LMBO" so much that those letters are worn off their keyboard.

3. Mr./Ms. Popular: Collects so many friends on their Facebook account that they have to start a second one.

4. The Abbreviator: Loves to use shortened words like "delish" and "vacay," plus acronyms like "BRB," TTYL", "BFF," and "BTW." It can get old. IKR?

5. The Post Snatcher: Recycles memes, videos, and photos like they're getting paid for it.

6. The Debbie Downer: Never happy with anything, and not hesitant to let you know it.

7. The Joiner: Rarely posts, but has to be part of every group page they find out about.

8. The Inviter: Always trying to get friends to join groups or attend events. Maybe they were a military recruiter in another life?

9. The Liker: Likes everything. Every. Thing. If this shows up on Facebook, they'll like it.

10. The Victim: Is sure that nobody likes them and everybody is out to ruin their life. I suppose it's possible, but not likely.

11. The Never Proofreader: The one who openly defies spelling, grammar, and punctuation, much to the chagrin of all.

12. The Drama King or Queen: Baits everyone with statements filled with angst and devoid of details, hoping you'll ask what the matter is.

13. The Jailbird: Invokes the attention of alleged "fact checkers" so often that they have a high recidivism rate concerning Facebook jail.

14. The Reporter: Insists on updating Facebook about everything they do and what they're eating. And they prove it with photographic evidence.

15. The Rooster: Has to be the first to tell everybody on Facebook "Good morning." Every. Single. Day.


16. The Creeper: Goes through everyone else's photos, copies those they like.

17. The Sniper: Enjoys picking off those who don't agree with what they post by blocking, snoozing, or deleting them.

18. The Acceptor: Never rejects a friend request from anybody, and later wonders who those strangers are in photos in their newsfeed.

19. The Selfie Snapper: Must post a different profile photo of themselves daily. As if they've changed since yesterday.

20. The Perpetually Proud Parent: Must share 20 photos of their kid in poses so similar that it feels like one of those "Find the differences" games.

21. The Target: Consistently shares when they'll be away, inviting Facebook folks to peruse photos taken in their home and decide if they want to rob them while they're gone.

22. The Hypocrite: Uses language that would embarrass a drunk sailor, then follows it up with a religious meme urging you to share it if you love Jesus.

23. The Facebook Deejay: Somehow believes you'll enjoy multiple music videos, one after another, as though you had nothing else to do.

24. The Fake News Fanatic: Copies all news stories to their page, without confirming whether or not there's a shred of truth involved.

25. The Instigator: Delights in starting arguments that get others rabidly involved, then sits back, watching and enjoying their popcorn.

26. The Commentator: Shares thoughts about a TV show, movie, game, or awards ceremony in real time for the entire duration.

27. The Keyboard Tough Guy: Always ready to fight over nothing, but punches only keys on their laptop or phone.

28. The Weather Reporter: Constantly sharing forecasts to everyone, everywhere, who already have their own weather to deal with.

29. The Pet Person: Shares enough about their pets to make you feel like you're part owner of them, and that they'd recognize you.

30. The Prolific, Pontificating, Political Pundit: I don't even have to describe this one, do I?


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments