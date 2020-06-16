I keep a tin box in my closet that holds a lot of valuables. No, they’re not the kind that someone would want to break into my house to steal. It’s merely a box of cards; all kinds of cards.
There are birthday cards and Christmas cards and anniversary cards and even Father’s Day cards that I’ve received over the years from a family and friends, some dating back over many decades. It’s the Father’s Day ones that are on my mind as I write this.
Those from my daughters mean a lot to me, and even though they are now grown, I still get cards from them and their children as well. Especially precious are the ones that they made by hand, and I’ve kept every one, as well as every doodle and drawing that ever graced my refrigerator door.
Father’s Day is upon us again. I can’t speak for all fathers, but being together with family is the most important gift that can be given, even more so than the proverbial necktie gift that seems to get a bad rap this time of year and at Christmas. It’s not about new tools or golf accessories or electronic gadgets. It’s about family.
Fathers and sons have a special bond. I have no son, but I did have a father. I was the son who drew Father’s Day cards for him, the son who he took fishing and rabbit hunting, the son who was proud that he was our troop’s Boy Scout leader. He taught me to fly a kite, how to make a whistle from a palmetto frond and how to ride a bike. I learned respect for guns from him, just as I learned how to respect people. And I still say, “Yes, sir” and “No, sir” and “Yes, ma’am” and “No, ma’am.”
I am the son of a sailor who was the son of a railroad man. He didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps to work for the railroad and I never followed in his by going to sea, other than the times with him during his 24-year tenure with the Coast Guard. He’d give me birthday cards decorated with sailboats, ships and lighthouses and the Father’s Day cards I gave him featured the same.
The bond between fathers and sons never breaks, though it stretches and changes with experiences and the passing of time. Boys grow into men and fathers grow into grandfathers. The day comes when they no longer play pitch and catch out in the yard, and as the boy discovers girls and gets a job, the father accepts that and busies himself with other things. But the bond remains.
Fathers have lots of advice for their sons and daughters, but often it’s never asked for. And on the other hand, sometimes sons and daughters want advice but won’t ask for it, an age-old routine that will always be with us.
When I think of Father’s Day, I have wonderful memories of how my wife and daughters made it special each year, and I also think of my father and of some of the memories we made that now only I possess. I remember the many lessons of life he taught me by example and the wise sayings he passed on to me, and that bond remains.
I see television commercials suggesting gift ideas for Father’s Day and sometimes wonder what I’d buy my father if I had the chance to do that again. Believe me, I wouldn’t spare money or effort. But when I dwell on it, I always come to the conclusion that my gift wouldn’t be something I could purchase. I’d want it to mean more than that.
I outgrew fishing and don’t enjoy it now, but I’d be loading up the boat and would hit the river with him if I got another chance. And I’d ask him to tell me all those “sea stories” that I grew tired of hearing as a child and young adult. I’d even set up his dusty old projector and sit through those countless trays of slides he took over the years, and would watch all those silent home movies he loved to shoot — if I could hear him talk about each one and we could laugh at them one more time together.
The photographs mean a lot to me, as do the slides and movies and a couple of audio tapes I have of my father. I keep typing the word “father” here for some reason. He was “Daddy” for most of the time I had with him, then somewhere along the way he became “Pa.” I know, that sounds countrified as all get-outs, but it really wasn’t.
What he gave me far exceeded anything I ever gave in return. All I can do these days is pass along what he taught me to my own children and theirs, and I think that would make him proud. He was a father and a daddy and a pa and a hero, then and now.
And that’s a bond that will remain, too.
