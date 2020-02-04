The HCW Foundation is accepting donations to purchase a Florida Historical Marker for the Smith-Brown School. The marker will be installed at the site of the school built in 1946. Donations for $500 or more will be recognized on the marker, and the Foundation thanks the DeSoto County Historical Society for the first donation.
The Foundation — a 501c3 non-profit organization — was established by Charles Washington (1951-2018) to honor his mother, Helen Copeland Washington (1925-2003), “by establishing a permanent historical record of early African-American settlers and their culture in DeSoto County.”
An integral part of that “permanent historical record” is the Smith-Brown School. Founded in 1892, under Florida’s “separate but equal” segregation laws, the school originally offered only elementary education. In 1921, it became a junior high school, and in 1937-1938, a senior high school with the first class of three graduates.
A new building was constructed in 1946 from 8,000 cement blocks made by the teachers, students, and parents. After integration, the school was closed in 1970. Hurricane Charley in 2004, damaged the long vacant structure, and it was demolished.
One of the home-made cement blocks in on display at the DeSoto County Historical Society’s John Morgan Ingraham House Museum, 120 W. Whidden St., open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays (except the second Thurs. of the month), plus second and fourth Saturdays.
The Florida Division of Historical Resources recognizes its Historical Marker Program as one of its “most popular and visible public history programs. It is designed to raise public awareness of Florida’s rich cultural history and to enhance the enjoyment of our historic sites by citizens and tourists https://dos.myflorida.com/historical/preservation/historical-markers. Other Florida Historical Marker in DeSoto County include Arcadia City Hall, Arcadia Historic District, DeSoto County, Fort Ogden, Owens Community School, Florida Baptist Orphanage, and Site of Old Pine Level.
The HCW Foundation’s mission is “to collect, preserve, and share information about African-American history and culture in DeSoto County and to provide a museum and education center for community outreach.” For information, call 863-494-0043 or online at helencw2003@gmail.com.
Historical Society’s February meeting
Brenda Lee Johnson will give a Black History Month presentation to the DeSoto County Historical Society at noon on Thurs., Feb. 13. Free and open to the public, the meeting is at the Family Service Center Annex (old West Elementary School cafeteria) at the corner of N. Orange Ave. and Effie St..
At 11:30 a.m., lunch is available for $7. At noon, President Lewis Parker will conduct a brief business meeting before he introduces Johnson.
A retired educator in the DeSoto County School District, Johnson will talk about her parents, Robert E. Lee, Sr., and Ophelia Lee, and their family’s life in Arcadia. Johnson and her siblings started school at the “separate but equal” Smith-Brown School for African-Americans in Arcadia. After integration, they graduated from DeSoto County High School.
Johnson also remembers the African-American business districts on Orange and Alabama avenues. A lifelong member of St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church, she leads the choir.
She also serves as the vice-president of the Helen C. Washington Foundation. The Foundation invites everyone to a Black History Month Program at 6 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 319 S. Lee Ave., Arcadia.
The Foundation and the Society are partnering to reprint The History of the Smith-Brown School 1892-1950 for $10 each. Publication will be this month. Copies may be ordered at the meeting or by contacting the HCW Foundation at helencw2003@gmail.com or P.O. Box 146, Arcadia, FL 34265.
The Society’s book — “Cracker Cures” and “Recollections”—as well as reproductions of historic postcards—will be on sale at the meeting. T-shirts--featuring legendary Acrefoot Johnson as drawn by Luke Wilson--will also be available. All proceeds will benefit the Society’s efforts to preserve and promote the history of DeSoto County.
For information, please call 863-266-5774 or check online at historicdesoto.org.
