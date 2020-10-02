Seems to me that the middle of Florida and its panhandle may be the last bastion of what this great state once was. I say that because the coasts are bulging with development (and population to boot), and there's nowhere to expand except inland. Coastal elbow room is shrinking, and some say that our eroding beaches mean that we're sinking. We better not be.
Florida has experienced growth spurts over the years from time to time. Orlando is a prime example, and many of us Native Floridians (aka endangered species) remember well how there was next to nothing there until endless properties were quietly bought, swamps were drained, and suddenly a magic kingdom appeared, 49 years ago this month. And then after that, everybody this side of the Mississippi River and every foreigner who could afford it began flocking to Florida to meet Walt's buddy, Mickey. And then Orlando blossomed. Actually, exploded would be more like it.
The idea of theme parks took off like a cur dog after a wild boar, and soon we had Sea World, Busch Gardens, Circus World, Legoland and more. All this pretty much killed off the roadside tourist traps, where station wagons filled with kids used stop by to sample free orange juice, see giant alligators and buy trinkets from overseas, cheap T-shirts, and coconuts carved to look like monkeys.
Three brand-new professional football teams made Florida their home, bringing more growth, and then even the larger old tourist favorites like Cypress Gardens, Six Gun Territory, Jungle Larry's African Safari, Gatorland, Tom Gaskins' Cypress Knee Museum were being bypassed, and started going out of business, one by one. Thankfully, you can still get that good old goat milk fudge at Webb's Candy in Davenport on Highway 27, and experience the mystery of Spook Hill at Lake Wales.
Interstates were soon running the length of the state, bypassing many towns along older highways, where souvenir stands, motels, filling stations, and mom and pop eateries soon fell victim to what was called progress. Crumbling, overgrown remnants of some of them can still be seen alongside roads that are now less traveled.
Florida is often jokingly referred to as "Heaven's waiting room" because so many retirees from elsewhere move down to live out the last chapter of their lives. They brave the smothering hot summers, occasional hurricanes, bloodthirsty mosquitoes, nasty cockroaches, and those semi-annual pestilences of swarming love bugs, but they do contribute to the local economy, for sure.
My pioneer roots in Florida predate the Civil War, and thankfully, I reside in a relatively sparsely-populated county, where I grew up with cow pastures on all four sides of our old home place. Our town and county have grown considerably over my 65 years, but we've yet to face traffic congestion, corporate skyscrapers, and high-rise apartments. Thousands of acres of cattle, citrus, and watermelon suit this ol' boy just fine.
When visiting elsewhere, I've been asked about my accent. Some guess I'm from Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and other places, and when I tell them I'm from Florida I get responses like, "That can't be true — people from Florida don't have accents!" Well, what's left of us natives still do and are proud of it.
I've said all that to say this. Be proud of your heritage, wherever it originated, and appreciate what you have while you can still call it home. It is my sincere hope that some pieces of Old Florida will always be preserved. Otherwise, it'll get erased from everywhere but history books and fading memories. Nobody will ever believe we existed, much less had our own accent. And yes, it's a smaller world after all.
