It was difficult this weekend to sit down and write my normal column when all anyone in the newsroom was talking/thinking about was Gabby Petito.
Our hearts broke when her body was found — even though most people probably were already thinking the worst after a month went by without anyone hearing from her. The case has become a national sensation, and it has been one that our entire news team has focused on for days now. I’m proud of the work being done by our editors, reporters and copy desk people. We’ve tried to cover the story from every angle while being fair, open-minded and thorough.
None of us knew Gabby Petito. But by now, we feel like we did.
The search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, continues as I write this. Maybe, before you read this column, he will be found. Then, perhaps, we’ll have some answers. But, then again, maybe not. This case has not been simple for law enforcement because it’s likely only two people know what happened on that ill-fated cross-country trip and one of them is dead.
The videos the couple sent during their cross-country excursion gave every indication they were having the time of their life. She looked especially happy. Who doesn’t want to drive across the country and see everything our nation has to offer?
What went wrong is yet to be determined. There are obvious theories — especially after the story broke about the couple fighting and being pulled over by police.
But, sometimes what appears obvious is not the truth. So, we wait. We wait for law enforcement to find Brian Laundrie. Whether that is in Florida’s state parks or somewhere hundreds of miles from here, we can’t even guess.
We hope, sooner or later, we’ll have some answers.
Whether that will be any consolation to Gabby’s family no one can say. But, hopefully, someday soon there will be some closure.
• • •
I’ll leave you on a lighter note.
Anyone who reads this column regularly knows about my love affair with my Ford Explorer.
Well, I divorced it last week. Yes, after 403,000 miles of adventure, I decided it was time (while I was still financially able) to get something I could rely on for at least two or three more years.
I did that after the windshield wiper broke and the estimate to fix it was close to $200. And, of course, the rain that was dripping from my sunroof played a role in my decision. Not to mention the cosmetics of the car no longer met my standards (nothing a $3,000 paint job wouldn’t fix though).
So, after 17 adventurous years, the ’98 Explorer I bought used was sent off with the hope someone else will enjoy it. It does still run strong. Air is cold. Sound system phenomenal. Tires were almost new. And, I just had the oil changed.
I am now driving a Ford Expedition that has about 123,000 miles on it. That’s nothing, I said. If my plan goes well, I will still be driving it when they take my license away.
Meanwhile, if you want a strong running, but slightly aged, Explorer, I will tell you where I traded it in.
