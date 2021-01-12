Ah, the arrival of a new year — all fresh and clean and unspoiled (politics aside, of course), just waiting to be your very best one of all. But there’s a catch, friends. You have to make it be just that.
The old saying that “If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got” is pretty much true. So that means the ball is in your court as far as making 2021 a better year than 2020 was. That was a tough one, and this one won’t be a walk in the park, either.
How long has it been since you called someone, rather than sending a text? How long since you made it a point to visit a friend or relative you haven’t seen in years?
When is the last time you stopped talking about your own life and asked somebody about theirs? Everybody likes to be asked their opinion, just like you do, you know. And when is the last time you listened with your heart (instead of just your ears) to what somebody had to say?
How long has it been since you let somebody else get the last word in? Or when did you last let someone else have a little control?
When was the last time you called on your imagination for something as simple as playing “peekaboo” with a little one? Or showed a young person how to skip a rock across water?
What about putting down your phone long enough for a game of hopscotch? Or how about turning off the news for something really fun and different, like covering your hand with Elmer’s Glue and then peeling it off after it dries?
Have you held a door for someone lately? Or maybe saw a busy neighbor and walked over to lend them a hand? Have you ever taken time to pick up a piece of litter while you’re walking across a parking lot, and dispose of it? I do that a lot, with much chagrin, especially towards those who leave dirty diapers in public!
Think back to the last time you told somebody to keep the change. Or said “Good morning” to a complete stranger and gave them your smile. And when was the last time you walked through a cemetery, taking time to visit family and friends there?
How long since you went back through your old photographs to be reminded of times and people you miss? Or held something precious in your hands that belonged to your parents or grandparents, just to feel close to them again?
How long has it been since you sat by a river or creek, and just watched it go by? You know, life is like that river or creek, in that it just keeps moving past us. The years come and go and often we don’t realize just how many have gotten away from us before we see that each year is a chance to better ourselves and make a difference in the lives of those we love.
Have you went outside with somebody special to look for shapes in the clouds lately? Or played pranks in the middle of the night for others to discover the following day? When’s the last time you stopped focusing on differences you have with someone long enough to look for similarities, or scare up an adventure of some kind, out of the blue?
It is said that if we just sit and watch life go by, it certainly will. Today is a good day as any to get busy and be a part of your own life. Life’s not a spectator sport, so let’s get out there and play fair and have fun!
