While we recommend the native milkweeds such as Asclepias tuberosa as the best plantings for our monarchs, there are other types that will offer an interesting variety in your milkweed palette mix.
The first time I saw the giant milkweed, Calotropis gigantea, I thought that I had shrunk as I had never seen such a large milkweed plant before. But the very nature of variety — the spice of life — simply adds to the texture and eye appeal of a landscape or planting bed. With big flowers and large leaves, giant milkweed is an impressive plant.
In nature, the giant milkweed is truly a large shrub growing up to 15-feet tall and wide. If we see a specimen in our area of 5-feet tall, that is about average. This large shrub has a very open growth pattern with 5-inch-long, silvery gray-green leaves arranged oppositely on somewhat lanky stems. Selective pruning can help neaten up this plant providing a bushier appearance. The giant milkweed is also called the “crown flower” as the large showy flowers of lavender, white and blue do resemble an ornate crown. Pollinators love the large flower clusters and are visited by both bees and butterflies.
Once established, the giant milkweed is very drought-tolerant and takes the heat and sandy soil in stride. Its origins from subtropical and tropical India, Malaysia, Indonesia and China, make the giant milkweed well-adapted to the Florida climate. If it is damaged by frosty winter temperatures, giant milkweed will regenerate a new flush of growth without much problem. Easily propagated by cuttings, it is rarely available at local garden centers, but may be found at family-run specialty nurseries and on-line.
Beyond its ornamental value, the giant milkweed is favored by monarchs as a larval food source. While we prefer to encourage the use of native milkweeds, the giant milkweed will support and supply monarch caterpillars as well.
A word of caution: Like many plants with milky latex sap, the giant milkweed is poisonous and should be kept away from children and pets.
Giant milkweed stands out as an ornamental oddity with its large stature, silvery leaves and flowers. Used as a specimen plant and/or a monarch fast food cafeteria, this is one plant that you should take a second look at.
For more information on all types of monarchs suitable to grow in our area, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
