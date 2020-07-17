Who knew there was a thing such as National Give Something Away Day? I didn't find out until last week, so of course I was totally unprepared. This year it was celebrated on July 15, by whoever it is that does that. There was no announcement by the media, and I didn't see anybody putting up any "Happy Give It Away" decorations on their house, so I was caught completely off guard. And I have a feeling you were, too.
I reasoned with myself that since most of us are always giving something away, the practice is too commonplace, and so we don't notice that one particular day of the year recognizes that act. Don't believe me? Don't you give some people a piece of your mind whenever it's called for? Others must be aware of it because many will give you a hard time about stuff. They'll even give you a cold, if you're not careful, or that COVID-19 virus that is trying to paralyze the world these days.
Giving goes on all the time. Haven't you ever had someone give you the cold shoulder when you were vying for a little attention? There's the old adage about a kind soul who'll give you the shirt off his/her back. Personally, I've never heard of an actual account of that happening, nor do I believe I'd want to the recipient of such a thing. I'm good, thanks. It probably wouldn't fit, to begin with, and it might be all sweaty. Who wants that? But I guess it's the thought that counts.
There are non-givers out there too, even on the actual give away day. Examples: some folks won't give you the time of day. They don't give a flip, and won't give you a break, either. Then again, these are the same ones who are not hesitant to give you their opinion, solicited or not, and they sometimes get real generous and give you advice as well. And if they're feeling extra sassy, they're likely to give you some lip. That's your opportunity (should you be so inclined) to give them a fat lip in return. Maybe throw in a black eye, if you've a mind to.
My downfall with all this giving stuff is that I'm a pack rat. How serious about it am I? If I could, I'd collect pack rats and all their stuff, too. I guess I have a hard time turning loose of things, being the sentimental fool that I am. When I die, my wife's not gonna wait for National Give Something Away Day. Every day will be Give Everything Away Day until it's gone, or until she hires some trucks to take my 65 year old collection of stuff to the dump, and I'm betting she won't like what they charge her after it's all weighed.
In reality, we can all find something to give away each and every day. It sounds trite, but giving folks your smile is a good start. Follow that up with a compliment and you may start enjoying it. Speaking of giving, give it a chance by giving it your best shot. And don't give it a second thought.
You may think I'm nuts, but I once gave a car away, and it was one of my favorites out of all I've ever owned or given. It didn't run, but that doesn't mean I didn't love it. I've always seen my cars and trucks as old friends, so I couldn't bear to put a price on it. So I took out an ad in the paper that started with, "Free to a good home." I honestly did. Thankfully, the person who came for it showed up when I was away at work one evening, or I might've changed my mind. It was a long, dark blue (nearly black) '66 Plymouth Fury wagon that resembled a hearse.
My wife called me at work and told me that the guy came and got The Beast (my affectionate name for it). The rest of the evening was wistful, and then I remembered it was my birthday. So I reckon what I did was kind of a reverse birthday gift. Anyhow, I looked for The Beast for years, hoping I'd pass it on the road somewhere, but that never happened. Alas.
I just remembered some giving that was in vogue back in the early 70s that the recipient would ask for, directly. He or she would say, "Gimme some skin!" and hold out their hand, palm up, for somebody else to smack with their palm. Or they'd say, "Slap me five!" Oh yeah, and then there were always those who would give you "the hairy eyeball," which could mean anything from a look of askance to the stare of death. And yes, I've been given a few of those during my lifetime.
Anyway, let's get busy giving stuff away so we'll be in practice for next July. Maybe the media won't be so hush-mouthed about it in the future and will give us a clue so we can be ready. And thanks for letting me give you my two cents worth on the subject of giving.
Now I'm wondering if maybe the late, great comedian Henny Youngman may have initiated the idea for National Give Something Away Day with his best known line, "Take my wife... please!"
