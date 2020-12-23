It's that time of year again. Here we are, reeling physically from the COVID plague, financially from Christmas, feeling miserable about how much we ate over the holidays and wondering how this crazy year could've lasted this long. On top of that, it's time to come up with some New Years resolutions that we would like to keep, at least for a day or two.
I have no problem coming up with great resolutions. Keeping them is another story. I believe the secret is to not share them with others. That way, they won't be reminding you of how miserably you failed at keeping them. Like the old adage goes, they best way to keep a secret is without help.
Since resolutions are so easy to make and there's not a law that will send you up the river if you break them, I may as well share a few of them with you. I'm not saying that I'll keep some or any of them, but if I put this in print and it is published, maybe I'll take it more seriously when I print it out and stick it to the refrigerator with a magnet.
I, Luke Wilson, being of warped mind and abused body, do hereby commit myself to the following New Years resolutions for 2021:
1) I hereby resolve to not weigh as much as my refrigerator by the end of the new year.
2) I hereby resolve to not channel surf with the TV remote as much as I have in recent years. Does leaving it off more often count towards this?
3) I hereby resolve to not spoil my grandchildren. Yeah, right.
4) I hereby resolve to learn a few more chords in the guitar before I drive myself and others crazy with my limited repertoire.
5) I hereby resolve to listen more than I talk. Well, maybe.
6) I hereby resolve to bring my walking stick out of retirement before the termites finish eating it.
7) I hereby resolve to finish reading a book I started about three years ago. If only I could remember what I've read so far.
8) I hereby resolve to not leave the toilet seat up any longer. (Just kidding!)
9) I hereby resolve to let Facebook posts get my dander up, and will resort to snoozing or blocking my "friends," rather than deleting them.
10) I hereby resolve to visit those car dealerships we see on TV commercials and hear on radio ads, and demand to see the guy who does all that loud screaming and hollering, just so I can smack him around and tell him to turn down his own volume.
11) I hereby resolve to not assemble anything new or try to figure out how to use something without first reviewing the instructions before I toss them into the trash. Well, on second thought, I'll glance over them. OK, maybe I won't throw them away as soon as I pull them out of the box.
12) I hereby resolve to stop and ask for directions when driving around lost. I may be able to force myself to do this when I'm the only one in the vehicle, but at least that'll be a start.
13) I hereby resolve to not spend more time on the computer than I do in the real world. (My wife made me type that!)
14) I hereby resolve to not do so much waving while driving. OK, I'll start by limiting myself to only people.
15) And last but not least, I hereby resolve to at least try to stop getting angry at inanimate objects such as my tools that don't know how to fix anything, my clothes that keep shrinking, and my stupid smart phone that I'm sure delights in messing with me.
Here's wishing everyone a better new year than 2020 has been - bless others as you are blessed, commit random acts of kindness, and give a little more than you take in all things. Happy 2021, and the only 2020 vision I want is to see it in my rearview mirror!
