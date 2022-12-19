I’m in the Christmas spirit — the gift-giving side of it anyway. I sat down recently and dipped into my bag and came up with some potential presents for people on my secondary list (that’s the list that does not include family but has the names of people I would buy for if I had a lot of extra money).
So, let’s get started.
For Stephen R. Deutsch, a plaque or some form of recognition for William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, which will forever be his legacy.
For North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher, a post office stamped address for his residence that says North Port and not Venice or Wellen Park.
For Suzanne Park, stacks of hay and feed and dozens of volunteers to help with her horse rescue operation, Bit Of Hope Ranch in Englewood.
For the people of Punta Gorda, a reinvented Bayfront Center that will serve as a meeting and recreation center for all.
For the people of North Port, an equally reinvented, fancy Warm Mineral Springs that will draw visitors from all over the world.
For former Sarasota County Schools superintendent Brennan Asplen, a job where his talent is appreciated.
For social media star and entrepreneur Danny Duncan, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If that doesn’t work out, how about a brick in his name on Dearborn Street?
For all the people with blue tarps on their homes, a new roof.
For Liz and Dan Loupe, a grand reopening for Abbe’s Port Charlotte and a third doughnut shop in Punta Gorda.
For Leonard “Dobie” Pasco, a chainsaw. Or, someone honest to cut down his trees after the next bad storm.
For Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo, a reserved parking space at Englewood Beach. Free, of course.
For Ron Bates, a place in the state art museum for some of his original projects. There is a state museum of art isn’t there?
For Susan Partington Henriques, tickets for the Beach Boys, Feb. 21, in Sarasota.
For Bob Carpenter and wife, a ticket for a cruise on the Icon of the Seas.
For Phil and Linda Wilson, a quick sale.
For all the business owners on Englewood’s Dearborn Street, wide-open paths to their doorways and lots of cars in those new parking spaces.
For Suzanne Roberts, a first place in whatever equine competition she and her gorgeous horse participate in.
