Essentially, I don't believe the word "essential" has been on the lips and minds of this many people, ever. It has to be millions, daily, and heard or thought of nearly as much as toilet paper has been since last month. Agree?
For years, the word mainly applied to stuff. Now, it is applying mostly to people, and it seems to be a coveted title to many. After all, aren't the essential folks the ones who are not quarantined at home most of the time, and are free to move about their community to do whatever it is that deems them essential, and so they can continue to draw a paycheck?
How essential do you feel? Have you been needed or called upon during this virus pandemic? If you're like me, you're sitting at home and the phone never rings, numbing your mind with endless TV programs and movies, and you wonder where your neighbors think they're going every time they leave the house.
Everybody seems to be eyeballing each other, sizing up this one or that one and subconsciously assigning them to this status or that status. Have you stopped to think that you're getting the eyeball, too? I'm thankful for all who can still go to work and am especially grateful for those on the front lines of this, such as medical personnel, store employees, first responders of the fire and police departments, and many others. They're the ones who are facing the abyss for all of us, so let us not take them for granted. Ever.
I'm thankful that many can work from home. I know that must be a major adjustment for many reasons, and I wonder how that might affect their job in the long run, once this dark hour has passed. Will their supervisors decide that they like the temporary arrangement and make it permanent? After all, less office space, building rentals, office materials, etc. could make a difference in overhead costs. That being said, I would hope the savings would be reflected in the paychecks of the displaced employees who are having to use their home as their workspace.
No more fighting over parking spots, right? No more loafing in the break room, no more distractions from pesky coworkers, and no more being called into the boss's office to have your backside chewed on. You might even get to work in your pajamas, but if they can see you on your laptop, I suggest you wear them from the waist down and your regular work stuff from the waist up. If you observe Casual Fridays, that might be fun and creative.
This pandemic has really been hard on countless working folks, especially who were told to go home until it's over, or have had their hours drastically cut. And what about the teachers who are suddenly relying on the internet to be able to connect with their students? That can't be easy for some parents, either, especially if both are fortunate enough to still have jobs.
Stimulus checks are already being received by some, while others keep an eye on their bank accounts or mailboxes, waiting for theirs. It is meant to not only help Americans out, but America as a whole. By that, I mean we should purchase what we need with it, but do as much as we can to shop with local small businesses who have been adversely affected and who have been trying to hang on and keep their doors open. Small Town, USA deserves as much. Be proud of your hometown and help get it back on its feet. Buying "Made in the USA" products would be a good thing, too.
We can contemplate on who is essential versus who is expendable till the cows come home, but that's not a positive thing that needs dwelling on right now. Now is the time for all of us to take care of our families and close friends, to do what we can to make a positive difference for our community when we are able to.
I can't speak for you, but I look forward to the day when I can walk down the street, exchanging hugs and handshakes, and not having to use that old line from the Lone Ranger TV series, "Who was that masked man?"
Won't it feel good to take your kids to the park, go to a ball game or to a movie? I can't wait to go into a restaurant, sit at a table, hold a menu in my hand, order what I want, and enjoy a fine meal. I might even celebrate by having dessert.
I believe we've all taken a lot for granted until now. Like the old adage goes, in the end it will be the little things that were actually the big things. I'm counting the days until we can go back to being the land of the free, rather than the home of the quarantined.
God bless America, and I hope to be seeing you soon!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.