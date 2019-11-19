I make no apologies to anyone who smokes for writing this column. It was not written to be judgmental, but to offer encouragement and genuine hope for those I care very deeply about. And it certainly was not an easy one for me to write.
The Great American Smoke-Out is this Thursday. I was probably about 16 when my mother sat me down in our living room one day and asked me if I wanted to smoke a cigarette. I told her “No, ma’am,” while I watched her smoking one herself. At her urging, I finally lit one, took about two cough-filled puffs, then extinguished it. She was 39 at the time and would be dead by the age of 48 from a long, horrible battle with emphysema.
I have no regrets for not smoking, but will always regret that she couldn’t save herself from this terrible habit. I’d watched the person who’d given birth to me and my siblings go from a happy, energetic young mother to a very tired woman who looked much older than she was, tethered to a oxygen tube that stretched throughout her home. Her decline was very slow and horrible, and you don’t know what being helpless is until you’re forced to watch someone you love fight for every breath, all the while wondering if it will be their last.
I know from this experience that it’s no easy task to walk away from nicotine’s powerful addiction and I also know that it’s none of my business if anyone chooses to smoke. But I also know that an estimated 42.1 million Americans smoke, and that this habit kills people at an average of 480,000 per year in the United States alone. This total includes 42,000 who die from the effects of secondhand smoke. If I didn’t care about the friends and family I have who continue to light up, I wouldn’t be writing this column — please know that.
The Great American Smoke-out was founded by the American Cancer Society in 1976. Countless campaigns have been launched against smoking, including the removal of cigarette ads from television, billboards, and even school-related organizations such as S.W.A.T. (Students Working Against Tobacco). And even today, some 3,200 children under the age of 18 smoke their first cigarette every day. Every day.
Vaping is quite popular these days, and quite dangerous. The liquid used can contain up to five times more nicotine than a cigarette, and one of the ingredients turns to formaldehyde when heated, which is cancer-causing. An average of 3.3 percent of middle school students and 11.7 percent of high schools students use vaping products. Though marketed as a product to help wean people from smoking, many teens who never smoked take up vaping because it is the popular thing to do. I’m pretty sure it’s hard to look “cool” when one of those things explodes in your face, and photographic results of this should be posted wherever those products are sold, in my opinion.
If you’re a smoker who is not concerned by all this, at least be concerned for your own children, including those unborn. Don’t we as parents want to live long enough to see our children’s children grow up? Do we really want to be the one endangering their health with secondhand smoke?
I remember when my mom was paying about 30 cents for a pack of cigarettes. She’d sit down at the kitchen table and begin making out her grocery list each week, and every time at the top of the paper the first item she’d write would be “cigs.” Priorities, you know.
Inflation has certainly affected the tobacco industry since then. Currently the average price of a pack of cigarettes is $6.96, or, .35 cents each. They say you can’t put a price on someone’s life, but considering the ever-rising cost of smoking, it appears to me that a price can be put on someone’s death, willingly.
I miss my mother and am angry that smoking robbed her of half her life when she was only 48 and I was 25. It took away her chances of seeing her grandchildren grow up, who were very young at the time. I’ll spare you the details of what I heard in her voice and her coughing, what I saw in her eyes. And I’ll close with this thought — it is cigarettes, rather than lives, that need to be snuffed out.
If you need help, help is available. Please don’t hesitate, and call 1-800- QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).
