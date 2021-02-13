This weekend we celebrate the ones we love. It's pretty cool that the holiday landed on a Sunday this year. It gives us the whole weekend to celebrate it. Much better than a Wednesday in the middle of the work week. Of course, many of our residents are retired, so every day is the weekend for all of you. I'm not jealous; you've earned it.
Valentine's Day is celebrated by some, while others may find it to be a reminder of lost love. For some, the loss may be because their love passed away, while others may be dealing with a breakup or a divorce. Either way, it can make it an emotional holiday for some.
I was amused by a press release I received from Hooters this week. According to Hooters, being single can actually pay off this Valentine’s Day. Your local South Florida Hooters restaurants are offering guests to buy any 10 wings and get 10 boneless wings free when you “Shred Your Ex” this Valentine’s Day. Bring in a photo of your ex to your local Hooters and your Hooters girl will shred it for you. The deal is only valid today for dine in only at all South Florida Hooters restaurants.
I'm not sure how many people have actual printed photos nowadays, but it's an interesting way to have fun while trying to get over a past relationship. I'm a fan of Hooters wings, but I can only claim I'm craving them once in a long time. Otherwise, I get that look.
This weekend would be a good time to reach out to a friend or family member who may not find Valentine's Day as a happy occasion this year. I'm sure they'll appreciate hearing from you and maybe it will take their mind off their lost love, at least for a little while.
Of course, then there's the ones who are looking for love. For some, they may be looking for that feeling of love they had in the past. Others may be looking for it for the first time. It's probably a lot easier nowadays with online dating apps and social media. When I was single years ago, my dating app was searching local bars in hopes of finding someone close to my age — not an easy task in Southwest Florida.
Well, I hope everyone has a Happy Valentine's Day. If not, chin up. St. Patty's Day is right around the corner.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
