The other day I heard somebody mention school playgrounds. And you know the inner child in me - he was off to the races, remembering all sorts of wild and woolly times he enjoyed a lifetime ago. And he wondered how he managed to survive.
I haven't driven by a schoolyard playground in a long while, but I'd venture to say that the main injury occurring there these days is an overworked thumb from texting a boyfriend or girlfriend. Back in my day, if the roughness didn't threaten to do you in, the cooties would.
Just the playground equipment itself presented a clear and present danger to those of us who didn't have enough sense to realize otherwise. Am I the only one recalling those innocent days of devious delight?
Call it a seesaw or teetertotter, or anything else you like, but those things could hurt you. If a splinter didn't find its way into your leg, your partner on the other end of that old wooden plank might detain you on the high end when their end was touching the ground, and if you tried to get off, they'd simply jump off and let you come screaming down to the ground with a bone-jarring thud that should've broken your tailbone every time. Yes, I learned about gravity on the playground long before I ever heard of Sir Isaac Newton in class!
Slides were a lot higher back then than they are today, providing you can even find one. And they were stainless steel, soaking up lots of Florida sunshine, and they'd brand you mercilessly when you touched them. But we touched them anyway. Sometimes we'd throw dirt on them in order to slide down faster. And if we really wanted to zip down the slide, we'd sneak a piece of our mothers' wax paper from home to take it to a whole new level. You could barely sit down on it before you found yourself sitting on the dirt below, wondering how you got there so fast.
Swings were wildly popular back then. We'd get going so high that, if the legs of the frame weren't cemented into the ground, they'd pull up, as though they were kicking, greatly increasing the thrill. How come nobody ever told us we could be killed on one of those? Also, we'd jump out of the swing and go flying through the air like Superman, not realizing that we weren't invulnerable like he was. And the really crazy kids took it a step further by waiting till the swing was going back, and would slide out backwards, and go plowing across the ground on their bellies. Not I, though.
The equipment wasn't the only perilous aspect of school playgrounds. Every grade seemed to have at least one bully who would accost you for your lunch money or demand that you do his homework for him. You remember the guy. He was bigger than everybody else because he'd been held back a couple of times, plus he sported a five o'clock shadow in fifth grade, every day before the last bell rang. Yeah, that guy. Refusing to comply with his wishes could be quite disastrous - a knuckle sandwich after school if you didn't make it to the bus fast enough.
Us Florida boys were known to amuse ourselves and injure our classmates by using a native plant in these parts: the sand spur. You know, those wicked little barbs that grow on stems that are perfect to launch at others. Also, we'd climb on each others backs and have chicken fights till somebody would be dragged out of the proverbial saddle and onto the ground. The cruel prank was by those who would collect sap from pine trees with a tiny stick and throw them into the girls' hair. Again, not I. Or at least I have no recollection of doing that.
We played the usual childhood games like Mother May I, Red Light - Green Light, Freeze Tag, Red Rover, jump rope, hopscotch, and others, so I guess we were somewhat normal. Somewhat lucky, too, to have survived all that fun. My inner child better be glad that the statute of limitations ran out long ago for some of the stuff he did. Again, not I. Him!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.