I’ve never been a name dropper, namely because I don’t know famous folks, but I did get the idea that it might be fun to drop a lot of names in an advisory fashion to see where that goes. What’s in a name, you might wonder? My thought is, more than we think. Why not use them for more than something to call somebody by, even phonetically sometimes? Something like:
For Pete’s sake, be Frank, listen Earnestly, Carrie compassion for others, never let your zeal Wayne, don’t Terry when there is work to be done, Cher love where you can, stay cool in Harry situations and don’t be caught resting on your Laurels. Whew — so far, so good!
Make sure you keep a Jack with your spare tire Justin case you need it, don’t let others use you for a door Matt, try not to be a Thor loser, Stan your ground when you know you’re right, and save a Penny when you can. Join the Jim to get in shape, have at least one Mike drop moment in your lifetime, give Pats on the back to those who deserve them, and be Coy only when you have to.
Don’t let yourself become a has-Ben, Don your Sunday best once in a while, show Grace, be Rich in spirit, Mary your best friend, and never lose Hope. Be careful not to Jay walk, never stop Karen about others, don’t allow your wit to get Rusty, have a strong Will in all that is right, let the Melody in your heart be heard, don’t be anybody’s Patsy, and veer from the Norm now and then for fun.
Try not to think Les of others, Chuck all the negativity from your life, never be a Luke-warm friend, and don’t spend too much time in the John. Linda hand when possible, act kindly and Euell Bea blessed, don’t leave a Bill unpaid if you Mae, clean out your Chester drawer now and then, and enjoy a good cup of Joe every morning. Be sure to give a good Waylon to your young’uns when they need it, Sally forth with good intentions, and if it should Dawn on you, don’t let others Phillip your head with nilly-Willie stuff.
Wynn I Wright this stuff, my intentions are never Ruth-less. My preference is to Josh around as much as I can, and to have fun Sharon it here. I can’t Gage how others perceive it, but I’ll Grant you that humor can be a Ray of sunshine, if you let it. In other words, Lynn me your ears (I mean, eyes) and you just might find a little Joy in some Jock-ularity.
Those who are negative Nellies are always Robin us of our happiness. All this might seem like a pell-Mel way of expressing myself, but that’s just the kind of Guy I am. Shirley you Jess, you may be thinking. Just be glad you’re not Ken to me, or else you might get a Hank-ering to do Minnie crazy things like I do.
Sometimes there’s a Flo to my random ramblings and then at other times, it begins to Eb. That’s starting to happen right now, so as a Curtis-y I Will end this mess, as I have Miles to go and need to run an Erin or two. But I must Fess up, I did con-Sid-er making this column a real Cliff-hanger.
I’ll leave you with this thought — always de-Claire your intentions Crystal-clear without being Curt as the years keep Roland along. Anne by George, make a positive Mark on this old world before the Paul-bearers show up to help Barry you!
