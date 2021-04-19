This school year is nearly over for students, and after so many months of studying and homework, they’re looking forward to a summer break before going back, or maybe even graduating from school altogether, as if they’ve been held prisoner for the past 12 years. Should we tell them the good news?
The last bell may ring soon wherever they attended classes, but be assured that Life 101 is always in session. Looking past a formal education, those entering the real world have graduated into the School of Hard Knocks without knowing it. There’ll be no learning curve, no extra credit, no cheating off the tests of others, the dog or the computer will never eat their homework again, and they won’t be the teacher’s pet.
On the bright side, perpetual students, you’ll be free from detentions, science fair projects, textbooks filled with math problems, communal showers, and the mystery meat served in the cafeteria. All that aside, now the real education begins.
Life has all sorts of lessons waiting for us, and like the old saying about not learning from history and having to repeat it, be aware that you’ll never live long enough to make all the mistakes, let alone have time to repeat them. So get it right the first time around, if possible.
You know how older folks go on and on about stuff from yesteryear? If you take the time to listen to them, you’ll likely learn something that can help you — even if it’s what not to do. Trouble is, we have all these elders around who have survived most of life’s lessons and know many answers to it all, but nobody ever asks them the questions.
It is said that as adults, most people will only learn something when they have to. That’s all well and good, but if we kept cultivating our curiosity and learned just one new thing a day, we’d all know a heap more that we could pass along to our children and grandchildren to help them out. Now, don’t you wish you’d listened more often to the things your grandparents were trying to leave with you, before they died?
I’ve picked up a few lessons in my 66 years here, and one of them is that I can’t learn anything while I’m doing the talking. The older I get, the more looking and listening I do, with hopes of absorbing something interesting and helpful. Sometimes I have to dig through a lot of stuff, but there’s almost always a noggin nugget of some kind that I can use.
You may wonder which of life’s lessons are the valuable ones. They all are. In my experience, the lessons we learn the hard way are the ones most likely to stick with us, and are also the ones we want to help our children avoid, unless it makes them stronger and wiser. And while we’re talking about children, we could learn a lot from them ourselves if we’d only take time to try seeing the world through their eyes and find the sense of wonderment that we once possessed. Watch your own children, and appreciate their innocence and how they see the world and life in general.
Don’t look at the knowledge of older generations as if it were hand-me-down clothes. The tragedy is when we steadily refuse the wisdom they try to pass on to us because we’d rather learn it the hard way. The day will come when you’re trying to pass along valuable life lessons to your loved ones, and you’ll see they’re not very interested in them. Keep sharing anyway, because you’re planting important seeds.
Life 101 is ongoing, just as our learning should be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.