Over the past several weeks I've made the trip to Tallahassee twice, along with many other publishers from across the state, to testify before House and Senate committees in opposition to HB 35 and SB 402. Those are the bills that our state legislators are trying to pass in an effort to end public notices in newspapers and their websites. They want to move public notices to hundreds of government websites, putting an end to a long-standing, third-party verification system.
Last week was an excellent example of why we need public notices in newspapers. A meeting was scheduled to discuss changing the way we elect the seats of the Charlotte County Airport Authority. This happened right after an attempt to privatize the airport was voted down. If that meeting wasn't published for over 100,000 readers and over 365,000 monthly visitors at yoursun.com to read, we may have never known about a plan to change our local election by our state legislators.
Many of our legislators were home from the Capitol this past week. The 2021 Florida Legislature session starts Tuesday and adjourns April 30. Next week is a good opportunity for the voters to reach out to our legislators and let them know what you think about the bills they're voting on during the 2021 session. You can look at every House Bill and Senate Bill at www.flsenate.gov and www.myfloridahouse.gov.
The websites will allow you to look up your legislators based on your address. You can easily search and read every bill your legislators are sponsoring or co-sponsoring. I would provide a list, but it's a very long list of bills. You can watch Florida Legislature meetings in-person or go to thefloridachannel.org to watch the legislative process online. As your local newspaper we will do our very best to keep you informed of the important stories that come out of the 2021 session.
It's always interesting to watch how our governments work. Some may disagree with me, but I've always found watching government meetings in person or online very interesting. It's a very formal and orderly process that allows for the legislators or leaders to ask many questions. It provides opportunities for the public to speak in support or opposition. There's also an opportunity for the legislators or leaders to debate before the vote.
You'll see the local government meeting information published in The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier as public notices. I encourage everyone to attend a meeting when it's safe for you to do so. You can always watch our local government meetings online by going to their websites and looking for the meeting links. It's a great opportunity to see how our local representatives interact with each other and the public on our behalf.
I leave you with one of my favorite quotes from one of our founding fathers:
"Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness of the people; and not for profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men; therefore, the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government; and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness require it."
— John Adams
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. You can reach him at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
