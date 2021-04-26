Do you ever wonder about what you’ll be leaving behind for your kids and grandkids when you’re gone? I know mine will be faced with tons of stuff that I’ve pack-ratted away all my life, and their best bet would be to either have the yard sale of all yard sales or rent a dump truck and make a few loads to the county landfill. Besides the tangible, there are always other things to bequeath them that might be meaningful to them.
I’ve always loved watching little ones discover the world around them. Teaching them to look for shapes in the clouds is such a great one that some folks do that even after they’re grown. A trip to the seashore affords the chance for them to learn that they can “hear the ocean” in a seashell. And while you’re there, you may as well show them how to make sand castles and bury one another up to their necks in the sand. Just make sure you don’t do that too close to the water, as the tide may sneak in and put a real damper on what should’ve been a wonderful adventure.
Teaching them about nature can be quite fun. Not only are there bird types to learn to identify, but also bird calls to hear and memorize. Trees and plants are also great to learn about, especially those that are edible or that produce edible fruit. Star gazing can be pretty incredible, especially with a telescope, as they learn to locate planets and stars, and how to identify constellations.
Pumpkin carving is something that I did with my daughters when they were very young, and I’ve done it a lot with my grandchildren since my girls grew up and brought their own little ones into our tribe. Once they start getting familiar with knives and learn to respect them, you can show them how to peel the top part of an orange, cut the top off, and suck the juice out of it. I loved doing that as a kid, and still wander by and pull and orange to do that with sometimes. I like to carve whistles from palmetto fronds as well, something I’ve done as long as I can remember.
As they get older there are other things you can share with them that they’ll treasure. Cooking is not only fun, but essential, and also tasty, once they get the hang of it. Why not add to the list how to can vegetables, make jellies, clean wild game, create and tend a garden, and how to cook on an open fire? Sharpening knives and gun safety are two important lessons, especially in rural areas like where I live.
These are but a few things that not only are useful as our young ones grow up, but they also provide precious quality time to build relationships and create memories to be cherished and remembered. I love doing the silly stuff too, though it may not meet everyone’s approval. That includes running along a picket or chain link fence with a stick, creating a unique, fun sound. Clothes-pinning a playing card or small balloon on a bike to where it will be struck by the spokes as it’s pedaled gives a faux motor sound as they ride around. We did that as kids because we couldn’t afford one of those Mattel Vroom motors advertised on television.
If you’re lucky enough to have kids or grandkids who like to play outside with other children, show them how to climb trees and how to play games that need no electronics or sports equipment. And by all means, get them to turn their cell phone off while you play. Remember playing “One potato, two potato?” I bet you haven’t thought of that in years. Tire swings are inexpensive and can provide hours of entertainment also. Don’t stop there. Show them how to make Mohawk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.