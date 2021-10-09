It looks like we're finally getting out of the COVID-19 surge we've been experiencing the past several months. I think I wrote a similar column around this time last year. Most of us didn't expect another surge with such a large percentage of our communities being vaccinated, but it happened. The unvaccinated contributed greatly to the surge.
I've heard many unfortunate stories from people I know who experienced the loss of a friend, neighbor, colleague, family member or a loved one. All of those stories ended with a question. Were they vaccinated? The answer was no.
The one thing that surprised me was the breakthrough cases with the vaccinated. I thought the vaccine meant you couldn't catch it, but that turned out to be incorrect. You can get it, but you're highly unlikely to experience serious symptoms or death.
I'm looking forward to the vaccine approval for kids. Pfizer has asked for approval this week to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds. That will help us move on from this terrible pandemic. I have three grandkids under 5 years old who I worry about.
As of Friday afternoon, the world had 4.8 million deaths from COVID-19. More than 700,000 dead in the U.S. and over 56,000 in Florida. COVID-19 is now the worst pandemic in U.S. history.
In the future, I hope we can take what we've learned from this pandemic to improve our response to a pandemic. We've always heard a pandemic was possible, but most of us have never experienced one. Some experts have expressed the possibility of additional variants or other pandemics in the future. Nobody really knows for sure.
Whatever happens with the current pandemic or future outbreaks, I know one thing for sure: We need leadership that will not make pandemics or natural disasters about politics. There's too many lives at risk to play those games. Both parties played politics in some way.
There will always be issues that our political parties will disagree on. We expect the parties to work together to come up with some type of compromise, but that doesn't always happen. Our immigration laws are a good example. When we're dealing with a crisis, we need our leaders to work together. Period. It's not the time for finger-pointing, fear mongering or political gaming.
It could be that our political system has finally come to the point when our two-party system no longer works. I don't know. I've never been a fan of two political parties running our governments. For years, I had hoped a new party would give us more choices as voters, but that never came to fruition. I have my doubts that I'll ever see that in my lifetime. The two parties are too powerful.
We the voters have the final say though. We know how our leaders handled the pandemic. Those who failed us should be voted out. That's how it's supposed to work.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
