“Eat your veggies!”
That’s what Mildred Schotanus kept telling me when we met a week or so ago.
I probably should listen to her. Veggies are not a part of my diet. So why should I not take the advice of someone who is turning 104 today?
Mildred agreed to meet with me at her home in Englewood’s Heritage Oaks recently. She’s a little slow getting up and down, but otherwise I would never guess she is 104.
She wanted to get the interview over with so she could go shopping at Beall’s with her friend, Suzi Carder. That’s one of her favorite things to do. Shopping and gambling — not necessarily in that order. She’s not happy that they only play bingo three times a week at Heritage Oaks.
I felt obligated to ask the obvious question. What has she done to live so long?
“Well, I never drank or smoked,” she said. “And, I ate my veggies.”
And did she have any advice for how to live a good life?
“Walk away from trouble,” she said. “If someone wants to fight, forget it. Walk away.”
Mildred was born Jan. 2, 1919 in East Paterson, New Jersey. She met her husband when she was 19 and jumping rope in front of her house. He lived across the street and came over to say hello.
They were married 49 years.
“He died of a heart attack when he was 61,” she told me. “He woke up one morning and didn’t feel good. That was it.”
The couple had a fun time while he was alive. They ran a milk business called Clover Farms. He would paint the boxes that sat out front of houses and she would drive the truck and deliver the milk to the customers’ doorstep and place it on those boxes.
The milk business was just a start though. They also owned five gas stations.
Their businesses allowed them to travel a lot. Mildred said she loved to go to Las Vegas, which is where she learned to play the slot machines. One of her two sons once owned a Rolls Royce and would drive her to Las Vegas.
Besides travel, Mildred said she enjoyed boating and fishing in the Gulf.
“We had a big German shepherd dog named Babe. He had trouble with his legs and we eventually had to put him to sleep. But, we named our boat Babe, after him.”
Mildred moved to Englewood to be near her mother and father. Her one surviving son still lives in Englewood Isles.
She realizes she probably won’t live forever. A friend at Heritage Oaks had just died the day before we met, and it bothered her.
I asked if there is anything she would like to do while she was still able. She had an answer.
“I would like to go to St. Leo Church in East Paterson (now called Elmwood Park),” she said. “I’d like to go back there. That’s the church I got married in.”
I hope she gets that wish.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.