Good day to all.
Did you know a local entrepreneur during the 1890s turned out to be more than she appeared? It’s believed Miss Ollie Brackett, thought to have been born in Georgia, arrived in Punta Gorda via Tampa and Arcadia around 1892, near 30 years old. Once here, it didn’t take long for her to become quite a presence in the new town. Right at 6 feet tall, she was fond of wearing a red wig, dressing flamboyantly, and riding to town side saddle on her impressive white horse.
At the time, Punta Gorda was truly a rough and tumble frontier town at the railroad’s end with a busy cattle dock and several fish packing houses. Indian Wars in the so-called “wild west” had mostly ended a decade earlier, while the “Gunfight at the OK Corral” occurred almost five years earlier. Frequented by hard-living cow catchers (Florida cowboys), fishermen and construction workers, there were few women in town.
Miss Bracket’s business establishment was in a two-story house named Castle Hall, on the edge of town at the end of West Marion Avenue, likely near today’s Bass Inlet bridge. Just beyond were the “sand flats,” today’s Punta Gorda Isles. She employed seven women who handled most of the clientele, but Miss Bracket had a select few. Due to her stature, she quickly gained the nickname “Big Six.”
Big Six ran a successful operation despite the City Council’s enactment of an ordinance levying fines of $100 on those found to frequent Castle Hall and places like it. It was a steep penalty for the day, placing the infraction right up there with horse stealing and cattle rustling. But, since an obvious need in the frontier town was being met, it was rarely enforced.
In 1894, she became seriously ill with dysentery and surprisingly refused to let her staff call a doctor. Soon she lapsed into a coma and the doctor was summoned, but it was too late. It’s unclear whether it was discovered during the doctor’s examination or when the body was being prepared for burial, but to everyone’s amazement, Big Six turned out to be a man. Kirby Seward, founding editor of the Punta Gorda Herald, published a story headlined “Ninth Wonder of the World.” I wonder what he thought the eighth was?
Much speculation understandably occurred about the need to portray himself as a woman, particularly in that line of work. One story circulated that he was actually George Abel who had killed a man in Georgia. But no one knows for certain. Unfortunately, there is no headstone identifying Miss Brackett’s gravesite at Indian Springs Cemetery, the likely site of her/his burial.
Check out History Services' yearlong project, "Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks." It began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign "Charlotte Harbor Spa" at South County Regional Park. The eighth will be dedicated Oct. 27 at Bayshore Live Oak Park featuring the Charlotte Harbor Bridge.
