Many gardeners are very familiar with liriope or lily-turf. This is a grass-like plant in the lily family — green to variegated in color — that form clumps of narrow strap-like leaves. Liriope is used as a groundcover everywhere in both commercial and residential plantings. It is so often used that it may hide in plain sight. Mondo grass is a similar, but much smaller diminutive relative which provides a different texture and impact in the landscape palette. It may be what you are looking for.
Mondo grass is a small, slow-growing perennial plant which, by its very nature, is low-maintenance and visually appealing. Dark green in color with small 6- to 8-inch-long leaves, Mondo grass makes mini grass-like mounds which are ideally suited as a groundcover. Individual plants can be set 6 to 10 inches apart — closer for quicker coverage. Some of the truly dwarf cultivars may be best set as close as 4 inches apart due to their slow growth. If you can access an established bed from a neighbor or friend, simply propagate by separating old clumps and resetting the divisions.
Although moderately drought tolerant, Mondo grass will appreciate soil enriched with compost prior to planting. This grass-like groundcover does best in shaded areas where real grass will not grow. As a turf alternative, Mondo grass excels for shaded areas on sloped landscapes and spots near exposed tree roots — no mow areas. Although it is reported to tolerate some light foot traffic, I would not encourage this as it is better to keep mass plantings away from the wear and tear of pathways. Also, consider Mondo grass for use as a neat edging plant material.
While most garden centers carry Mondo grass, some selected varieties may need to be ordered online. The common Mondo grass forms dark green mounds which, given some time, can develop into a solid carpet of foliage when mass planted. There is also dwarf Mondo grass with leaves of 3 inches. Going a little smaller, there is even a super dwarf Mondo grass with tiny tuffs barely making leaves of 1½ inches long. Super dwarf cultivars such as Gyoku-ryu and Kyoto Dwarf are named varieties to look for. For some added color, try white and green variegated types such as Silver Mist, Shiroshima Ryu and Variegatus. There is also a contrasting black cultivar noted for its slow growth and stunning foliage. And, if you want to go big try Evergreen Giant, which has green leaves up to 36 inches long — a very different look.
While Mondo grass is mainly grown for its foliage, some varieties can produce small, rather inconspicuous flowers of white to pink. For slow growth and easy maintenance in a small, neat package, Mondo grass cannot be beat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.