Seems like life for most of us is finally getting closer to normal. The CDC mask guidelines update was a big step toward getting our lives back to normal for the fully vaccinated. Some may think it's freedom for all. We still need to push to get everyone vaccinated.
This has been a very long pandemic for our communities. Unfortunately, it's not over. Some are still contracting COVID-19. Some are still dying from it.
We cannot let up on the fight against this virus. Our communities need to promote mask wearing for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. If you have the shots, you're good. If you haven't, you still need to wear a mask around others.
I've been fully vaccinated for several weeks now. I hate to go to the doctor and I've never received a flu shot. The vaccine shot was easy. It didn't hurt. The side effects were mild for most.
Most businesses have relaxed their mask wearing policies in the past few weeks. It felt a little weird to shop in Publix without a mask. My routine of always having a mask in my pocket is hard to break. I've finally convinced myself to only grab a mask when I'm going to work.
Next week our parent company, Adams Publishing Group, is relaxing its mask policy for fully vaccinated employees. I know many of our associates are thrilled that they do not have to wear masks at work. I'm sure this will encourage anyone who isn't fully vaccinated to get it done. If we end up with an outbreak of COVID-19 in any of our offices, we may be back to wearing masks again.
That's why it's crucial that we continue to encourage everyone we know to get the shot. As of Saturday, 142 million in the United States were fully vaccinated. That's only 43% of the entire population. Florida is lagging behind a bit at 41% fully vaccinated.
I don't know if you've noticed, but it looks like more than 41% of the people I see in crowded gatherings are not wearing a mask. In some circumstances, I've noticed almost nobody wearing a mask. This could be troubling for the many who haven't been vaccinated — especially with the new strains of COVID-19 spreading.
I'm still working on some of my own family members who have not been vaccinated. It's the younger generation in my family who seem to think it's not necessary. Many of their friends and social media feeds have spread misinformation. Some are sitting back and waiting — not sure what they're waiting for. Maybe they're waiting to see if the vaccinated turn into a bunch of walking zombies.
I'm going to keep working on my circle of anti-vaxxers. I hope you'll do the same.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
