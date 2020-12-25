Time for some personal horticultural growth and goal setting in the gardening department. The new year is a great time to make some horticultural resolutions that will benefit any landscape. Let's look at some tips, techniques and strategies that will make your landscaping experience in Southwest Florida the best in 2021.
Grow your own luffa sponge in 2021
I have grown luffa locally and they are very squash-like in taste and texture – yes, they are edible when picked young. Making sponges is also very easy to the point when you might have too many luffas. Some of the luffa cultivars commercially available would include "Smooth Boy," "Smooth Beauty" and "South Winner" for the smooth types, and angled types such as "Lucky Boy," "Hybrid Green Glory," "Summer Long" and "Hybrid Asian Pride." The angular luffa has ridges and is dark green in color, tends to have a longer shelve life, and has even been called “Chinese okra” as per their okra-like appearance.
Florida-Friendly Landscaping
People may ask: “What is one resource that I could use to familiarize myself with recommended local landscape planting materials?” I would answer that you need to see this publication — https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/pdf/FYN_Plant_Selection_Guide_2015.pdf — The Florida-Friendly Landscaping Guide to Plant Selection & Landscape Design.
This online guide not only has pictures of the plants, but also hardiness, sun or shade requirements, salt and drought-tolerance, size, etc., to help with your selections. Everyone with a Florida yard needs to see it. To complement this, please also see — https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/materials/FYN_Handbook_2015_web.pdf — The Florida Yards & Neighborhoods Handbook, where the nine principles of common-sense landscaping are outlined and discussed. And speaking of Florida-Friendly Landscaping, please feel free to contact our Florida-Friendly Landscaping specialist, Sara Weber. You can contact Sara at Sara.Weber@charlottecountyfl.gov for more information on this all-important and overarching concept that will bring you success in your own landscape.
Visit our publication website – EDIS – often
Just like last year, I love to promote EDIS publications. EDIS is the Electronic Data Information Source of UF/IFAS Extension, a collection of information on topics relevant to you and a gateway to information. This site is packed full of horticultural fact sheets (as well as other topics) on practically every subject matter with good, ready-to-use information specifically geared for Florida. Visit http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/. You can also visit our office website at http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/ by checking the “Local Offices” tab.
Test your soil
Our UF/IFAS soil testing services are very accurate and have changed a bit. The price is now $10 for a complete test, but you also now get several micronutrients tested in addition to the standard analysis. You just download the form from the UF/IFAS Soil Lab website here: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/SS/SS18700.pdf. Simply fill out the form, enclose a check for the correct amount, use a zip-lock baggie for your sample and your own small cardboard shipping box. There is no more than a two-week turn-around time for the results. We also get a copy in case you need help with interpretation.
Rejuvenate your landscape with new plants
While my landscape design is more aligned with a “plant zoo,” I am always thinking ahead as far as to adding something new. This may mean removing a worn-out, under-loved plant with a new and improved cultivar, or just something that simply caught my eye. New plants may be all you need to inspire your gardening spirit and reinvigorate your landscape curb appeal.
The new year is coming, and with it, many gardening improvements, innovations and expanded plant palettes. Let us help you in 2021. For more information on all types of gardening topics in our area, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
