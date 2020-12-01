I would like to see a show of hands from everyone who is still trying to polish off their Thanksgiving leftovers. Of course I can’t see this for myself, but I’ll assume that there are a few of you out there who are dreading to open the fridge door and seeing what was so wonderful last week still there, still waiting for its turn to be consumed. Leftovers. You know, that sumptuous meal that was blessed last week but now seems cursed.
I, for one, will go on record saying that I love leftovers. Why cook something new each day when there’s still food around from yesterday? After all, you thought it was good then, or you wouldn’t have prepared it. Right? I will eat it until it’s gone. Or until it starts getting moldy or growing hair, or trying to come to life — then I’ve had all I want of it.
When I’m writing in my journal that I had leftovers for supper, I often refer to them as “reruns.” I think that term would be more fitting when you’re eating TV dinners. But why would there ever be leftovers? Either they’re so delicious that you eat all of the meager portions, or else you can’t stand those things and after stomaching all you can, you rake the rest into the trash. Even the dog will dare you to put what’s left in his food bowl, you know.
Granted, not everything is as good as it was when it was first served. But you take greens like collards, mustards, and turnips, and they just keeping getting better every time you reheat them. And when they’re gone, it’s not unheard of to sop cornbread in the juice in the bottom of the bowl. In the South, that’s commonly referred to as “pot likker,” and is considered to be quite the delicacy.
My daddy would get up for breakfast and take cold fried fish (mostly bream) from supper the night before out of the fridge and sop it in syrup without reheating it. I thought that was pretty weird until I tried it myself. He was onto something, and I found out it beats eating a bowl of Corn Flakes or toasting a couple of Pop Tarts all to pieces! Truly, the breakfast of champions!
One way to keep whittling down the leftovers is to repurpose them. The best example I can think of is when I go camping with some buddies a couple of times each year. For supper one night we might have chili. Then, for the next night, we’ll take what’s left and turn it into spaghetti. And if there’s any left for the third night, we’ll turn it into a stew by adding various canned veggies and most anything else that’s handy to the mix. That may sound repugnant at first, but as anybody whose spent much time camping, everything tastes good in the woods when you’re hungry.
And then there was this one time we had some chili turned spaghetti turned stew left over when it was time to break camp, so I brought a fair amount home to share a bit of the camping experience with my family. I heated it up on the stove, served it, and was surprised that they thought it tasted terrible. I felt insulted and shocked. And then I tried a bite of it myself, and my taste buds freaked out and acted like I was trying to sneak some sun-dried roadkill past them. I wondered why there was a sudden difference in the taste, and then I remembered — it’s in the woods that makes everything taste good!
That about winds up this column, as I’m going to see if there’s any leftover turkey in the fridge to make a sandwich with. But I do have one question about leftovers — if you bless them the first time around, do they have to be re-blessed the next day? Think about it.
