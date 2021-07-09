What do you prefer, Abelmoschus esculentus or okra? Well, Abelmoschus esculentus and okra are the same thing. So, if you are not a fan of okra, and a name change can’t trick you, you are missing out on an easy-to-grow vegetable.
Okra plants will produce their heads off this summer with lots of tender pods that can be cooked a variety of ways. A relative in the hibiscus family, heat-loving and made for our summer weather, there are a myriad of okra varieties with pods ranging from green to purple to red in color.
Okra has a long history from its origins in Africa to the present day where it is an important food crop worldwide. Okra is also a southern favorite and it is one of the few vegetables that can tolerate and actually thrive in our summer weather. Locally available varieties of okra at the seed rack include Annie Oakley II, Cajun Delight, Emerald, Clemson Spineless, and North and South. Plant okra in full sun in well-drained soil once the weather is settled and warm. The soil needs to be at least 65 degrees for the seeds to germinate and begin to actively grow, so wait for spring/summer weather to begin for best results.
Your first harvest can come as early as 50 days from planting, but most okra varieties will begin producing in 60 to 70 days from seed. You need to pick okra every other day or so as the pods rapidly become tough. It takes about four days from flower to a ready-to-pick pod. If some pods get too big and tough to use, make sure to cut them off as keeping them on will cause the plant to cease production. The leaves and stems of okra have tiny spines that can give you an itchy reaction when you are picking the pods. To avoid this prickliness, wear gloves and a long-sleeved shirt.
If you do not like to eat okra, grow it anyway and give the pods to someone who likes it. Also, consider growing it as an edible ornamental. The flowers alone are attractive enough with creamy yellow, hibiscus-like blooms. Some cultivars such as Red Burgundy, Red Spray or Carmine Splendor have red pods and reddish stems that make them as ornamental as they are edible. Jing Orange is another colorful variety which I have personally grown with orange to red pods.
As mentioned earlier, okra can be cooked in a number of ways including fried and pickled. Embrace okra, its good for you. For more information on all types of vegetables suitable for growing in Southwest Florida now, or to ask a question, please visit https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline/.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
