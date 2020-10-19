Awhile back I was doing what any other red-blooded American male would do while in front of the television — running the gamut of TV channels with the remote control — when I saw a golf game going on. No, I didn't stop to watch it. That'd only happen if I needed a visual sedative to sleep, because I agree with Mark Twain, who said, "Golf is a good walk spoiled."
Instead, it reminded me of my own golfing days of glory. My first experience on the golf course was toting clubs around for my dad, along with my cousins who did the same thing for theirs. We didn't recommend which clubs to use like a real caddy might — we just walked and dragged those stupid clubs until out tongues were hanging out and we were about to fall over, and our reward was a Coke in the clubhouse when it was over. We liked playing with the ball washers though. What did we know about golf? The only "greens" we knew anything about was what our granny cooked up with ham or fatback, and were collards, mustards, or turnips.
I have a vague memory of our dads letting us golf one time, along with them. Balls, clubs and divits flew in all directions, and I remember my dad saying afterwards that I'd set a new club record for the highest score, well into triple digits for just nine holes. Even if it was never recorded there, I'm bet it still stands.
Years later, some friends and I hit the same course a few times. Now, before you go picturing me as a real golfer, tooling around in an electric cart and wearing garishly bright clothes, let me say that our golfing careers didn't last long there and we played in jeans and T-shirts, right alongside those wildly-dressed dedicated duffers on their well-manicured course. I recall one time I accidentally picked up the wrong ball when I was way down the fairway, which happened to belong to the city's mayor, and he wasn't too happy about that. And it sure wasn't "Fore!" that he was hollering in my direction while waving his arms and a club wildly. How was I to know? All I know is that there was a ball laying there all by itself, with nobody near.
A couple of times there was a big fox squirrel that was never happy to see us, and he'd come down out of a tree and act like he wanted to chase us around. You know, he'd do one of those "Come at me, bro!" moves, and we'd kept a tight grip on our clubs, in case he started acting more squarely than he was supposed to. Instead of yelling "Fore!," we'd be screaming "Squirrel!" (as manly as we could scream), while assuming a defensive stance that might scare him as bad as he was scaring us.
My fondest golfing memories were made on a homemade course — a cow pasture. And every word of this column is true. My friends decided that the real courses were real expensive and figured we could improvise and chart our own course, literally. After all, all we needed were clubs, balls, tees and a hole to shoot towards, right?
With my dad's old set of clubs that he'd retired to the closet years before, we were set. My friends and I ventured into one of the four cow pastures that surrounded our house in Nocatee and knew immediately it would be a cinch. We walked a hundred yards to where a dirt road ran through the pasture and in the middle of it we buried a Vienna sausage can, ground level, and planted a stick next to it as our pin (that's what us golfers call that stick with the flag on it, you know).
We only had the one hole, so we'd golf out to it, walk back, and do it again, over and over. We had no idea as to which clubs to use, other than the wooden-headed ones to tee off with and the putter to putt it into the can. To say our course was uneven would be an understatement. But that made for some interesting challenges. Our gallery (more golf lingo, meaning those people that follows golfers around on TV) was a herd of scattered cows and some cow birds, and we'd have to stop and let them play through now and then. Lucky for them they weren't hit by the golf balls. Or maybe lucky for us, I should say.
The most vivid memories I have of pasture golf are from when our game would wind down and we'd get bored. That's when our idle hands would start using the clubs to whack things other than golf balls around. By that, I mean we were whacking the stuff that litters the ground in pastures. Yep, that stuff. Cow patties. Or "meadow muffins," if you prefer. And we'd knock that stuff directly at each other.
Of course we started with the dry, hard stuff, but by the time we were done, the gloves were off and it was an all-out war. That created a new meaning for what's known as the "chip shot." And we all went home splattered with freckles.
Pasture golf is a fond memory of mine, and just another example of simpler times when kids made their own fun. I haven't picked up a club since, the gang is scattered here and there, and the old dirt road where the Vienna sausage can was buried has long since been paved. If we'd thought of it back then, we could've called our Nocatee golf course "Knock-a-Tee."
I sometimes see those famous golfers on TV when I'm flipping channels, making millions off their game and for endorsing products, and I know in my heart they're not having near as much fun as we did. You know what? I bet me and the gang could take them in a round of Knock-Tee golf. But chances are, they'd get "teed off" when the game took a nasty turn. And yes, that'd be par for the course.
