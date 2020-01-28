In honor of National Puzzle Day, let's see if we can do it justice. We'll get it together, so please try to not go to pieces on me.
Puzzles have been around for a very long time - since 1767, to be exact. In addition to this historic event that year, Norway's first newspaper was founded, Thailand's King Taksin was crowned, and the Mason Dixon Line was agreed on. I know, that last one was way before The War of the Northern Aggression, and that surprised me, too. No doubt, folks were already making their way south, establishing rest areas and looking for souvenir bargains, while early tourist traps were being conjured up to take their money when they got down here.
But it also happened that somewhere in Europe, a guy named John Spillsbury was inventing the first jigsaw puzzle. He did so by dissecting a map for people to try to put back together. How fun could that game have been? Were they tired of playing Leapfrog and Mumblety Peg?
Here's the crazy part. Puzzles became the rage, to the point that in 1908, a puzzle could cost you a whole five dollars here in America. That doesn't sound like much. Well at least not until you figure that those same five bucks equate over $130 today. That's a week's worth of groceries, or three tanks of gas now. Now I wonder how much a Monopoly game cost when it was first introduced in 1935, in the middle of the Great Depression.
Nobody can remember when puzzles weren't around. I've enjoyed them and have kept a couple of my favorite ones for several decades. One is of a Jackson Pollock painting. If you're familiar with his work, you can imagine what a nightmare that is to assemble (imagine endless paint splatters). The other is of nothing but hundreds of marbles that are all colors and varieties. Both take lots of time and patience, and someday I may just mix the two together and see if they can ever be reassembled. And if I ever do, you'll know I've truly lost my other marbles.
The bravest of puzzle enthusiasts buy the ones that have totally different pictures on both sides of each piece. Or maybe they're the craziest. At any rate, they must be the ones that have way too much time on their hands. Not for the impatient, the novice, nor the short-tempered.
Now that I think of it, this game called Life is sort of like a big ol' puzzle. As we age, we gather more pieces of it to try to fit together, so we can get an understanding of what's before us. We may not ever find all the pieces, but the more we can add to it, the better we can see the big picture and know where we're at in life.
Sometimes we believe we know what the finished product will be, but when it comes to real life, we really don't, because unlike store-bought puzzles, there's no photo of it on the box to refer to when we can't make things fit. So we find our way, one piece at a time.
It's great when the right pieces come together to form a complete image, but we must know that sometimes there may be a missing piece. Another thing to remember is that the wrong piece can't be forced to fit. And then there's the possibility that it might be from a different puzzle.
Again, life is like that sometimes. There's no need to try forcing ourselves into somewhere we don't fit, nor belong. So may we keep our eyes on what we can see of the big picture and fit in where we need to be. Who knows? You might be the missing piece of a puzzle that somebody else is trying to put together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.