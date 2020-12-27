Plenty of local restaurants have closed since this time last year — 27 at last count.
But who in the name of all that’s holy started the rumor that Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant was among them?
Couldn’t be further from the truth.
Just the other day, founder Will Levi vowed, “I will never shut down!”
NIGHT AND DAY, NINO’S THE ONE
The out-of-the-way eatery that started in 2006 as Nino’s Bakery, a wholesale Port Charlotte storefront, has grown into double the entertainment venue that Will Levi ever dreamed it could be.
From the time he was a kid in Brooklyn, born into a multigenerational family of bakers, Levi had always wanted to put on a big show.
“My wife won’t let me go out at night,” he kidded. “So I had to bring the party here. Now we can have a rock band outside and a Sinatra tribute inside. On the same night!”
So tucked away on Punta Gorda’s Cooper Street Extension that it can be hard to find, Nino’s recent annexation into the City of Punta Gorda only helped it grow.
Under one roof, Nino’s has one of the top bakeries in Florida, catering and servicing 110 clients like Port Charlotte's new Twisted Fork; a breakfast, lunch and dinner restaurant with full bar; and an active nightspot.
Over time, Levi — along with his son and daughter, who now own the place — expanded the dining room and named it, variously, Nino’s Bakery; Nino’s Bakery Restaurant N Showplace; and, now, Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant with Nino’s @Night live nightly entertainment.
As soon as he could, Levi started bringing back singers and groups, a segment hit hard by pandemic closures.
“When, after a three-year battle, we went on city sewer while COVID was raging, it made sense to close down and renovate the place,” Levi explained. “We gambled on putting in a patio to do much larger entertainment. Even with socially distanced seating inside, we’ve netted 50% more seats. After season, we’ll screen in the patio, adding a roof, ceiling fans and cooling system.”
Now something’s going on at Nino’s every night, including Ron Lorenzo on sax, keyboard and vocals; open mic (Tuesdays); karaoke (Wednesdays and Fridays); High Stax Poker (three days); Blind Draw Cornhole (Wednesdays); drag queen bingo (back every other Sunday); and, outdoors on the patio, big bands like Gas House Gorillas and Mike Imbasciani & his BluezRockerz.
“And if the government ever shuts us down, we’ll become Nino’s Speakeasy,” joked the long-suffering showman who’d once threatened to open a little person strip club to make up the $80,000 cost of a sprinkler system that a mere bakery couldn’t recoup.
He hasn't opened a strip club, but on Jan. 23, look for Nino’s mildly naughty Ladies’ Night Out “Rock Hard Revue,” an all-male revue encouraging audience participation. Nino’s will close to the public at 7 p.m., allowing in only ticketed ladies, then reopen to the public after the show, from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant ($-$$), 941-833-8912, 3078 Cooper Street Extension, is open Sunday to Wednesday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m. Their no-cover “FRGT 2020” New Year’s Eve party, with local rockers Forbidden Fruit Farmers, is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
TASTES JUST LIKE EUROPE
There’s no other Port Charlotte restaurant quite like Sandra and Michael Luck’s Taste of Europe Bistro.
Travelers who’ve experienced European dining can have it again there, even in a time when they can’t travel.
And its near-secretive 36-seat location, in a mini-mall next to Kallis German Butcher Shop, hasn’t kept Taste of Europe from reaching its sixth birthday.
Everything on the menu, including lunch salads and sandwiches, eight different hand-pounded schnitzels (pork or chicken), sauerbraten, goulash, wursts, pork roast, rouladen and sauerbraten, is Chef Sandra’s home cooking.
Her gravies and sauces, using fresh herbs and spices, are unlike anything most of us have tasted.
“I can prep and cook,” said Michael. “But I cannot make the gravies, sauces and soups like she can.”
Taste of Europe Bistro ($$), 941-391-5469, 2414 Tamiami Trail, is open Tuesday to Saturday noon to 8 p.m. They’re taking reservations for 4:30 and 7 p.m. seatings at a special four-course New Year’s Eve dinner.
PORT CHARLOTTE’S FAVE FISHERY
PC’s Fish House is easy to miss, too, but that hasn’t spelled doom for this deceptively roomy 50-seat eatery.
Hidden in a strip mall between Conway Boulevard and Gardner Drive, it’s among TripAdvisor’s top Port Charlotte seafood restaurants.
For years, the mall housed Shark’s Fish House, noted for its fresh fried, blackened and pan-sautéed fish. Formerly affiliated with its North Port namesake, the fishery held a grand reopening six years ago, boasting its new name and new owner, Dusy Badra.
Badra, who came to the United States from Venezuela two decades ago, took a gamble on her first restaurant venture.
The menu remains close to Shark’s, but Badra has added daily specials including fish tacos and grouper, calamari and whole-belly fried clams. In fact, this is the only Port Charlotte spot on U.S. 41 where New Englanders can find the bellies close to their hearts.
PC’s Fish House ($-$$), 941-627-1006, 3821 Tamiami Trail, Unit A, Port Charlotte, Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.