Good day to all and a big “THANK YOU” to everyone helping make the 16th Hibiscus Festival a success! As everyone should know by now, Charlotte County is celebrating its centennial this year. However, in December, Punta Gorda will have been around for 134 years.
Did you know Punta Gorda is the only municipality in Charlotte County and that’s not the town’s original name? It all began in 1883, when Isaac Trabue, a successful Kentucky attorney, noticed a newspaper ad extolling the virtues of land ownership in the Charlotte Harbor area. It had been placed by British immigrant John Cross, a real estate broker and founder of Liverpool, a now abandoned town several miles upriver. Relying on his recent settlement from a lawsuit against the Louisville and Nashville Railroad, Trabue purchased 30 acres along the harbor from James Lanier for $500. Its value on the Manatee county tax roll was $50. He then had his cousin, John Trabue, contact surveyor Kelly Harvey. Isaac eventually expanded his holdings to 380 acres.
Already in the area on another assignment, Harvey, recommended by Cross, was hired to lay out the town plat, which was completed in December 1884. The plat was first recorded with Kentucky’s Florida Land Commissioner in Jefferson County (Louisville) on Jan. 6, 1885, and subsequently on February 24 with the Manatee County Clerk, since the Charlotte Harbor area was part of Manatee County at the time. Harvey then sent his bill to John Trabue. John responded, “Send it to Isaac,” who said, “Send it to John.” Isaac eventually refused to pay the bill, maintaining the contract was with cousin John and so the trouble began.
Isaac and Virginia Trabue arrived at the new town in late 1885, occupying the Lanier cabin near where the banyan tree on West Retta Esplanade grows today. In early 1886, Kelly Harvey moved to town, where they met for the first time and, within a year, he was leading a movement to change the town’s name.
It came to a head on Dec. 3, 1887, when 34 men, including four African-Americans, met in Tom Hector’s billiard hall on the second floor of his building at the corner of West Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street. They voted not only for incorporation, but to change the town’s name from Trabue to Punta Gorda. Punta Gorda, Spanish for “fat point or tip,” identified the prominent geographical feature where much of Punta Gorda Isles is now located. Other “logical” reasons given for supporting the change were the grand new hotel was, after all, the Hotel Punta Gorda and town newspaper the Punta Gorda Beacon, but it was obviously an intentional affront to Trabue.
Documents were filed a few days later at Pine Level, the DeSoto County seat, since this area had become part of DeSoto County, created from a portion of Manatee County just months earlier. Stoking the fires further, Trabue was then arrested for trespassing since his cabin now occupied city land platted as Harvey Park. The town court, mayor presiding, convicted Isaac, but the decision was overturned in circuit court. Seems the town founder was not a popular man.
As the new city’s largest land owners and soon to be taxpayers, it did not set well with Isaac, the Florida Southern Railway, or its real estate holding company, the Florida Commercial Company. Consequently, they filed suit in April 1889 seeking to have the city dissolved. A major complaint was that a majority of those voting were not properly registered and did not even own property within the town. Punta Gorda eventually prevailed on appeal to the Florida Supreme Court.
Photographs of Kelly Harvey and Isaac Trabue’s real estate office can be viewed by visiting Charlotte County online library resources. Select “Library Catalog,” click on “Physical Items,” then “Archive Search.” Enter the subject of your search on the “Search” line. You can also view a tour of the Punta Gorda Archive at https://www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/videos/700670984162512/. Visit the same site and select “History Exhibits” to find out what history related programs are offered.
Photographs of Isaac Trabue and related documents can be viewed by visiting the Punta Gorda History Center’s website. Select “Online Collection,” then “Keyword Search” and enter your criteria.
Also, check out History Services’ yearlong project, “Telling Your Stories: History in the Parks,” that began in January with placement of the first interpretive sign “Charlotte Harbor Spa” at South County Regional Park. The second, featuring portions of a General Development Corporation brochure promoting Port Charlotte, is at Port Charlotte Beach. The third is at Englewood Beach, featuring the Chadwick Beach pavilion. The fourth is at Tringali Park, featuring Buchan’s Landing in Englewood. The fifth will be dedicated May 26 at Carmelita Park’s playground, featuring the Punta Gorda Baseball Field, circa 1933, then at the corner of West Virginia Avenue and Gill Street, where the First Baptist Church’s campus is located today.
