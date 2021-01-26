We take lots of things for granted. For instance, consider the lowly sandspur. Yes, I’m talking about those prickly little annoyances that have wounded the bare feet of frolicking children in the South since Moby Dick was a minnow. Actually, you don’t have to be a child or even frolic to be attacked by one.
I have a question. I know the Good Lord created critters and provided them each with unique protective features — everything from horns and fangs to musk and camouflage coloring. But when it comes to plants, why would He give any of them a way to protect themselves? Sure, we like to strip orange trees clean and sniff roses, and they both have thorns to divert us because they have something we want. But who gives a flip about sandspurs?
Their technical name is Cenchrus longispinus, which is probably Latin for “little bitty barbed ninjas that hide in the grass and prey on unsuspecting bare feet.” If not, it sure ought to be.
My late, great fellow gizzard enthusiast K.C. and I were reminiscing about those things one time, and he asked if I’d ever had fights with them when growing up. I assured him that I most certainly had. It’s a rite of passage for country boys, I believe. Some country gals, too, I’d say.
As I recall, I was mainly being plagued by them on summer days when I tried walking blacktop roads barefoot. The tar would get hot and begin to soften, cooking the undersides of my feet, so I’d scream and hop over to the side of the road, where the killer sandspurs lay in wait — those prickly little assassins! Shoes were the answer, of course, but who liked wearing them as a kid?
As far as fighting with them, we’d collect a handful, being careful to leave long stems on them so we could hold and throw them at each other. Or we’d stick them lightly into the sides of our britches legs like so many little little six-guns. We’d face off like our TV Western heroes, standing within a couple of feet of each other, and then “draw,” meaning grabbing the sandspurs by their stems and slinging them at our opponents. I always hated the ones that would stick in my ears. Or worse yet, my eyelids. And yes, we were hard-up for entertainment in those days.
Green sandspurs were bad enough, but if you got into the dried-up brown ones, you were asking for trouble. The little barbs would become brittle, breaking off under your skin, only to fester and have to be dug out later with a needle or razor blade. And Lord help you if you had to endure a treatment of Merthiolate!
That stuff made you feel like somebody had slopped some lava on you, and our parents tried to redirect our attention by telling us it wouldn’t hurt so bad if we blew on it while it was being applied. Well, we’d huff and puff like the Big Bad Wolf, to the point that we’d nearly hyperventilate. I don’t remember that helping any, but we did wind up with a big orange stain on our skin. Borderline child abuse, no doubt.
But we somehow survived. And we’d go right back out and do it all over again. That’s the part I haven’t figured out yet. I guess we personified that old adage about those not learning from history having to repeat it. Let me tell you, the sandspur lesson was one that “stuck” not only in your mind, but everywhere else it could. And somehow we still managed to not “get the point.”
In closing, let’s be careful — they’re still out there ... waiting to get us.
