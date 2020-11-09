Are you sick of looking at American flags flapping everywhere you turn? Are you tired of hearing Lee Greenwood singing, “God Bless the USA” from every speaker you get within earshot of? Are you bored watching patriot stuff come scrolling by on Facebook?
If so, then you must also be sick of living in the greatest country in the world, tired of breathing free air and bored with exercising the freedoms that countless thousands cashed in their only life so that you could do so.
Today is Veterans Day, and I’m sure it’ll be commemorated in various ways. It will be celebrated from the apex of our nation’s capitol all the way down to local parades for many. You may have seen a lot of flag-waving during this election year, but I hope you see even more today, and long may Old Glory wave.
Parades, parties and speeches are all part the holiday, and old soldiers will rise to the occasion and stand tall and proud. We need to honor them as best we can, for they have truly earned our respect and gratitude. Like the brave men and women who wore this country’s uniform in all the branches of the military, theirs was a call to duty that they could not ignore and that would not go away until it was answered.
Patriotism and love for country aren’t flagging, so to speak — not for those of us who still believe in America. There are millions who honor those who served, whether family, friend, or complete stranger. As Americans, we remember where we were when we heard of the 9/11 attacks on our country, where we were during the assassinations of the Kennedys and Martin Luther King, where we were when space shuttles Challenger and Columbia exploded, when man first set foot on the moon, and so many other events that galvanized us as Americans.
Future generations of Americans should grow up knowing what it means when they see Old Glory or hear patriotic songs. They should know what that statue in New York’s harbor that holds the torch stands for, and that the eagle is a national symbol, not a commercialized logo.
America is so much more than a flag or a song. It’s the everyday life that we have been taking for granted for so long. It’s the freedoms of expression we’ve always known. It’s thinking your own thoughts and making your stand in life wherever you choose. It’s the holidays you celebrate and the hot dog you enjoy with you kids at a baseball game. It’s the music that moves you and cultural diversity you celebrate. It’s friends and relatives and neighbors, and sitting around on the porch, just enjoying one another.
It’s a phone call or a text from someone far away who you’d lost contact with. It’s educating yourself and making the most of your future and life. It’s a day at the beach, a walk in the park, a warm campfire on a winter’s night and it’s the smell of rain on a flower garden. It’s the laugh of a child and the look in the eyes of a grandparent who is excited because you came to visit them. It’s a hug, a handshake, a kiss and even a wink from someone who is glad that you are a part of their life.
It’s the freedom to go fly a kite or jump in a lake, even if no one has told you to do so. It’s singing hymns and worshiping without fear of persecution, and talking to God whenever and wherever you want to. It’s casting your ballot for what and whom you believe in. And it’s every breath you take of clean, free air. These few things and so many, many more are what America is about.
So enjoy Veteran’s Day. Thank every veteran you encounter. Attend a parade and stand and cheer when you see the old soldiers march by. Chances are, you may have never noticed them before, but they’ve been there all along.
Just like the freedom we enjoy. May God bless our veterans, today and always.
