If you're in a chocolate coma, you might've had a great Valentines Day. If you're sporting some flashy new bling, you might've had a great Valentines Day. If you're gushing over mushy sentiment cards while trying to keep dying roses on life support, you might've had a great Valentines Day. And if you're in traction or sleeping on the couch, you most likely didn't have a great Valentines Day because it (allegedly) slipped your mind.
Forgetting an anniversary or even a birthday is not that uncommon. But how can Valentines Day sneak by you with so many reminders assaulting all of your senses? Television commercials are begging you to buy everything from jewelry to new cars as a gift for this special day, sappy (I mean, romantic!) movies an TV shows are being aired in marathons, and you can't go in any store without being bombarded with red stuff for your sweetie.
I don't even have to mention the name of this one particular big box store. You walk in, and everything within hollering distance of the cash registers is screaming about Valentines Day. There's candy and fake flowers, plush toys and heart-shaped pillows, greeting cards and balloons, and even lingerie. Guys have no excuse to "forget" because it's a virtual gauntlet that you have to traverse in order to get to the stuff you really want to buy, like fishing gear, guns, and tools. Talk about "seeing red!"
As for me, I think all that "man stuff" should be brought to the front of the store for a month before Fathers Day so the womenfolk will have to find their way through it on their way to shop for less important stuff like household goods and food. Am I right, guys? Don't answer that if your wife or girlfriend is within smacking distance, for your own safety and wellbeing.
Does anybody but me think that seasonal items clog the shelves way too early? Christmas stuff hasn't even disappeared before Valentines Day merchandise is crowding it out of the way. And with most of it being red, you'd think all that stuff would get mixed up. Those poor souls who have to drag out all that stuff every time another day is to be celebrated, including decorations, have tremendous respect from me.
Of course, Valentines Day is a much bigger event for those who are dating, those who are newlyweds, and the hopelessly romantic who just can't wean themselves of all that lovey-dovey, kissy-face stuff. Yes, my wife and I did the card/gift thing for a long time. But somewhere along the way, it got lost in the shuffle of kids, work, bills, and getting old. We don't even swap cards anymore, but settle for wishing each other a Happy Valentines Day. That is, when we remember to.
Facebook is another big reminder of that special day. In fact, Facebook reminds us of too much stuff sometimes, and it can get quite compounded, depending on who sees what thread and comments in the ensuing postings. It's a two-edged sword that can not only make its point and cut you to the bone, but also it can chop you down to size. Talk about getting hacked!
So, all that being said, how was your Valentines Day? Were you smoochin' on your sweetie, or running around, dodging Cupid's arrows? Or maybe you're one of those who break up with your loved one before Christmas, and then start wooing them all over again after Valentines Day, just so you can avoid having to buy them gifts? If so, you are a weasel who needs to be dragged through a knothole backwards and thrown into a sandspur patch, nekkid!
The world needs more hopeless romantics, especially these days, so if that's not you, you've got 11 months to practice and get the hang of it. Let me help you write a poem for her for next time - how about something like, "Roses are red, I'm not a mooch... Gimme your heart, and I'll give you a smooch!"
