Do you need something different to brighten-up your humdrum all-green landscape? Perhaps a plant with silvery leaves that works both as a shrub or a tree? The silver buttonwood may be your answer.
This is a Florida native plant known for its silvery leaves and asymmetrical form that makes both a great small tree or a fine subject for a hedge. Unlike the normal green buttonwood, the silver buttonwood leaves are covered in soft, silky hairs that give the silvery appearance making this plant such a great landscape selection. Useful in so many ways, the silver buttonwood is a notable and well-used landscape plant.
The silver buttonwood is a naturally occurring variety found in some Florida coastal environments. Growing upwards to twenty-feet tall with a similar width, and noted for its strong, breakage-resistant wood, this plant is suitable for use as a small tree/large shrub on a patio or on a deck in a container. However, more often than not, silver buttonwoods are planted as informal privacy screens or a neatly clipped formal hedge. I have seen some spectacular silver buttonwood manicured hedges and tree forms that are very ornamental. The flowers are inconspicuous and not worth mentioning but, in addition to the silvery leaves, the reddish-brown button-like fruits are also attractive and noticeable.
Keep in mind that silver buttonwood is hardy in zones 10 to 11. This being the case, in some colder areas of Charlotte County, winter freeze damage could be experienced. However, there are many inland microclimates that you can take advantage of to keep your silver buttonwood warmer during cold spells. This woody plant does extremely well as a seaside planting (where it would normally be warmer), is very salt-tolerant, and highly drought tolerant once established. It also adapts well to a variety of soil environments, and sun to part-shade conditions.
The silver buttonwood is another Florida-Friendly Landscaping approved plant. They are readily available at all local garden centers in a variety of sizes.
The attributes of the silver buttonwood make it a sterling idea for your landscape’s need of a silver lining! For more information on all types of trees and shrubs suitable for our area , or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteMGLifeline.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
